See average hiring salary in the 100 professions that employ the most in the country | work and career

The list was based on August data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged), of the Ministry of Economy, considering the 100 occupations with the highest number of formally employed workers, corresponding to 72% of the total stock of jobs formal work opportunities in Brazil.

The lowest hiring values ​​are those offered for the role of telemarketing operator (R$1,144.96), while the highest average salaries are for clinical physicians (R$8,480.66).

According to the CNC survey, in 59 of the 100 professions that employ the most, the starting salary is at most 2 minimum wages (R$ 2,200).

Average hiring salary in the 100 professions that employ the most in the country — Photo: Economy g1

“It is not how much the professional of each occupation is earning, but how much he accepted earning when he was hired”, explains economist Fabio Bentes, author of the survey.

Hiring wage ‘shrinks’ in times of inflation and unemployment

According to data from the Ministry of Economy, the average real salary for admission to the formal market in the country was R$ 1,792.07 in August – the lowest value in the last 12 months. Discounting the inflation measured by the INPC, the value represents a drop of R$25 compared to July (R$1,817) and R$113 compared to August of last year (R$1,905).

As showed the report of g1, with the soaring of inflation and with the still high number of unemployed people fighting for a vacancy, the salaries offered are getting lower.

According to a survey by CNC, the average real hiring remuneration – discounted for inflation – is lower than that offered 1 year ago in two thirds of the occupations that generate the most vacancies in the country.

“From the point of view of generating vacancies in the formal market, 85% of the professions are generating more vacancies than destroying them, which is quite positive. The big problem is that from the point of view of income, two thirds of the professions that generate the most vacancies are losing from inflation at a time when the country still has a very high unemployment rate”, says Bentes.

The numbers from Caged show that the country continues to generate jobs with a formal contract, despite the loss of breath in the economy in recent months. According to official data, in the first eight months of the year, 2.2 million vacancies were created. IBGE data show, however, that there are still more than 14 million unemployed in the country.

“As we are entering a period of temporary hiring and there are many unemployed people, the tendency is for the employer to offer a lower salary. And the candidate accepts, because it is better to earn this than to be unemployed”, adds the CNC economist, highlighting that inflation above double digits has made it more difficult to correct wages and erode workers’ income and purchasing power.

See below the professions that opened the most new job openings with a formal contract in the country in 12 months: