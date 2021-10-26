See Five Amazing Skin Combinations With New Stockholm Major Stickers | DRAFT5

The latest update of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive brought with him the long-awaited commemorative stickers of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 and, as usual, soon there were some insane combinations of skinned stickers already present in the game.
In a video posted on your channel on YouTube, the Brazilian “robowarrior CSGO” showed a total of ten of these combinations. We selected the best five for you to enjoy and, who knows, replicate in your inventory. Check it out below!
AWP | Atheris +4 Entropiq (Holo)
Costing just over R$10, the AWP | atheris it’s a spectacle on its own and can be even better with two pairs of Russian stickers entropy, especially if these are in their holographic version. Each unit currently costs around R$15.
AK-47 | Redline +4 Astralis
the classic AK-47 | redline – rated at around R$65 in the field-tested version – has a knack for matching red stickers. This time, it was no different: with four stickers from astralis – which cost R$1.40 each – it is possible to embellish it even more.
AK-47 | Slate +4 FURIA (Holo)
In its field-tested version, the AK-47 | Slate it costs your R$20 there. It’s the basic little black that goes with everything, especially with four stickers to show your support for the FURY. In the holographic version, the stickers are worth around R$30 each.
M4A1-S | Printstream +4 G2
If there’s still some reason for you, dear reader, to surrender to Colt’s silenced version, here’s another one: a M4A1-S | Printstream, valued at around R$300 in the field-tested version, is even slimmer with four G2 stickers. Each of these, by the way, is worth its simple R$0.25.
Glock-18 | Gamma Doppler +4 Entropiq (Holo)
One of the newest skins in CS:GO, brought by Riptide Operation, there is not a very modest price there, as its figures start at around R$50, but it is quite true that the Glock-18 | Gamma Doppler looks even cooler with four stickers from entropy in holographic version. R$15 each, whoever it is.
All of these stickers, however, are just a small part of the spectacle that will be the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, scheduled to start this Tuesday (26), with 24 teams fighting for a slice of the $2 million that will be on offer.
It is worth noting that, as usual, the DRAFT5 will provide more than complete coverage of the most prestigious competition on the world stage of Counter-Strike, and you can keep up to date with everything that happens there by accessing our page Championships.