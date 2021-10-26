see new dates and venues for shows in Brazil in 2022

Metallica has rescheduled the tour through South America with Greta Van Fleet for May 2022. The information was confirmed by the producer Live Nation, responsible for the tour.

The band’s concerts in Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte were rescheduled for the dates below. Ego Kill Talent will open the presentations in the country.

Tickets can now be purchased on the Eventim website. Check out the new tour schedule:

May 5, 2022 – Porto Alegre, Brazil – FIERGS

May 7, 2022 – Curitiba, Brazil – Couto Pereira Stadium

May 10, 2022 – São Paulo, Brazil – Morumbi Stadium

May 12, 2022 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Mineirão Stadium

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new show dates. For questions about tickets, visit the Eventim website from November 1, 2021.

Originally, the shows were to take place in 2020, but were postponed twice due to the pandemic. In an interview in the year in question, bassist Robert Trujillo had anticipated that the dates would be rescheduled, but not cancelled.

“Australia is one of my favorite places to play as well as South America so I know we’ll be back. I’m not that worried about it, I know we’re playing there. We need to overcome this quarantine. In this period, we’re creating and I think that’s cool because sometimes it’s hard to put four guys who live in different places in a studio together. We saw that it is not necessary to be in the same place.”