see products to increase comfort and practicality

The large-scale adoption of the home office is one of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the daily lives of many people. All of a sudden, daily trips to the office were suppressed and replaced by work at home, requiring adaptation of habits and a suitable place to do tasks. It looks like this will go on like this for some time.

What was done in person, such as the meetings, started to be done virtually, and with that came the need for a minimum structure for these commitments. Having adequate equipment includes trivial items such as webcams and headphones with a microphone, to those more related to comfort and decor.

If you spend several hours in front of your computer, it’s important to feel good and, at the same time, avoid the desktop from appearing cluttered in the background during a meeting.

We suggest below some products to facilitate your professional daily life.

Check out the list:

Monique Chair – Conforsit

Price: from BRL 1,199 for BRL 1,099.90*

More than comfort, having a good chair for work is also a health issue, since bad posture for hours at a time tends to cause pain in various parts of the body, with the risk of serious problems for the spine and joints. This chair model has pocket springs, which helps to give it more firmness. The shape offers lumbar support, allowing you to sit properly.

Chair Vienna – Conforsit

Price: from BRL 1,499.90 for BRL 1,049.90*

Indicated by Amazon, the chair has flaps on the sides of the seat, which helps support the legs. The arms are soft, and the product is filled with controlled density foam. The castors are made of silicone, which prevents scratches on the floor. The chair supports up to 120 kg. In addition to height adjustment by gas piston, it has a “relax” mechanism, which allows its back to recline slightly.

Multipurpose bookcase – Compact

Price: from BRL 359.88 to BRL 309.90*

Having a bookcase in the office is a good way to keep the mess organized and, in addition, it can help to set the stage for an online meeting. This model is industrial style and has four shelves, with several color matching options. The measurements are: 1.46 m high, 60 cm wide and 40 cm deep, which makes it a very versatile piece of furniture.

Bluetooth headset – Philips

Price: BRL 225.90*

Being tied to wires and cables during an online meeting can be quite cumbersome. To avoid snags and accidents, a Bluetooth headset can help, offering more freedom of movement. This model is very practical. It fits into each ear separately, has a built-in microphone, and can be used on both computers and cell phones.

H390 USB Wired Headset – Logitech

Price: from BRL 188.12 for BRL 169.90*

Recommended by Amazon, this headphone model is cost-effective. It connects via USB, which means you can only use it on your computer. On the other hand, it’s lightweight, weighing less than 200g, has a 233cm cable, a microphone with a system that reduces unwanted noise, a noise reduction system in the headphones and integrated audio controls.

G533 Wireless Headset – Logitech

Price: BRL 859.90*

If you spend all day with a headset and want a robust and comfortable model, this headset is a good choice. It has a battery life of up to 15 hours and a 7.1 sound system, which is interesting for those who want a device both for work and for listening to music and playing games. The ear cushions are breathable fabric and can be removed for cleaning. The microphone is adjustable, with a noise reduction system. Product indicated by Amazon.

Full HD C920s Webcam – Logitech

Price: BRL 358*

Webcams built into notebooks are generally not capable of generating good image quality. In this case, a good solution is to have a dedicated webcam. This model is capable of capturing images in Full HD, has an automatic focus and brightness system, protective cover for privacy and a built-in microphone. It has an articulated system that allows it to be supported on the notebook or monitor.

Webcam WC045 – Multilaser

Price: from R$89 to R$60*

For those who want a cost-effective camera and tend to use the device in brighter environments, this model is attractive. It is simple to use and configure, has a built-in microphone and has an LED lighting system, which helps improve the image quality. It also has a dedicated button for taking pictures.

Mobile support – TX

Price: from BRL 28.97 for BRL 14.36

Anyone who has ever had to make a meeting or video call on a cell phone knows how challenging this can be. After all, holding the device all the time, in addition to being uncomfortable, can generate shaky images. Considering that, having a support is interesting, and this model does the job well. It rotates 360 degrees, allows smartphones of various sizes to be attached, and lifts up to 36 cm.

*Prices and list were checked on October 18, 2021 to update this article. They may vary over time.

