See the chances of title, Libertadores and relegation

After 28 rounds (with the exception of some late matches), the Brazilian Championship enters its final stretch with a big favorite for the title. According to the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Atlético-MG has a 94.8% chance of winning the competition.

Deputy leader, Palmeiras has a 1.2% chance of winning the Brasileirão. Meanwhile, Flamengo has a small advantage over Verdão and has a 3.4% chance of securing the trophy. Despite occupying the fourth place, the association of Rio de Janeiro has three games late.

Fortaleza, currently in third place, has a 0.51% chance of becoming champion of the Brasileirão.

And Libertadores?

The so-called G-4, which leads to direct classification for the group stage of the Libertadores, is under way according to the study. Atlético-MG (1st) is already guaranteed a place, and Flamengo (4th) has a 97.3% chance. Palmeiras (2nd) has 96.3%, and Fortaleza (3rd) has a 94.5% chance of playing continental.

Red Bull Bragantino (5th) has an 83.9% chance. Next come Internacional (6th), with 33.1% chances, and Corinthians (7th), with 34.9% chances.

drawdown

At the bottom of the Brasileirão table, the dispute is fierce. According to the study, Chapecoense has practically a certain presence in the next Serie B, as the team from Santa Catarina has a 99.992% chance of being relegated.

In 18th position, Sport has a 73.6% chance of falling. Juventude (16th) and Grêmio (19th) come next with, respectively, 64.6% and 64.5% of chances of going to the second division. It is worth mentioning that, despite being in penultimate place, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul two games late.

Santos, which occupies the 17th place and has played 27 games, has a 44.4% chance of being relegated.