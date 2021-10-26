Senhora cries because of Silvio Santos’ absence on TV and asks for her return: “Dying with longing”

A lady named Glória moved Patrícia Abravanel, Helen Ganzarolli and the viewers of the Silvio Santos Program this Sunday (24). All because she asked the Homem do Baú to return soon to his Sunday on SBT. “We’re missing you so much, Silvio,” she asked, when she was interviewed by Patricia in the auditorium.

At Jogo dos Dots, Gloria confessed that even her 7-year-old granddaughter misses the animator on stage. “We’re missing you so much, Silvio. We pray for you, so you can come back to the program soon. I have a granddaughter, she’s 7 years old, she loves you. She just keeps asking: ‘When will Silvio come back, Grandma?'” he cried.

“She sees those little boys on the tiny television, she says: ‘Run, grandma, Silvio little one, come and see.’ I have faith in God that you’ll come back to us. It’s our joy”, he asked.

Patricia Abravanel, visibly moved by the story, ordered the tears to end. “No more crying! Silvio Santos, go back,” begged the communicator’s daughter number four, while Helen also wiped her tears on stage.

Patrícia took over the Silvio Santos Program to end the reruns of the attraction, while the titleholder does not return.

Silvio Santos remains active at SBT

The presenter went on vacation in December 2019 and was away from work until July this year because of Covid-19. The presenter returned to recording Roda a Roda and Programa Silvio Santos at the end of July, but he was infected by the disease and had to be hospitalized. After the scare, he preferred to isolate himself again.

Only that didn’t make him depressed and not working. Even at home, the businessman continued talking to the direction of SBT about programming and various issues of the channel.