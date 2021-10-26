Series B leader, Coritiba faces CRB away from home; see the team

The latel Guilherme Biro is a right figure in the starting lineup. Photo: Coritiba.

Leader of Series B, the Coritiba faces CRB, at Estádio Rei Pelé, at 7pm, for the 32nd round of the competition. Alviverde is looking to hit its second straight victory in the Championship. Band B follows, in real time, all the information of the match.

The duel is decisive in the fight for the top positions. a triumph of Thigh can make the team remain isolated at the end and open 10 points for the opponent, who is in fifth place. In case of a trip, Botafogo, if they win, assumes the first place.

Probable Coritiba

O technician Gustavo Morínigo must repeat the same team that beat Sampaio Corrêa. The only question was the attacking midfielder Waguininho. With calf pain, he participated normally in the last training session and should start at Alviverde. Rafinha appears as an option in the reserve bank.

Probable Coritiba: Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Val and Robinho; Igor Paixão, Waguininho and Léo Gamalho.

THE ADVERSARY

Without winning for four games, the CRB wants to end the negative sequence and, who knows, even return to the G4. For this, the Alan Aal coach must carry out a change. With marthan suspended, Patrick and Wesley fight for position in midfield.

Probable CRB: Diogo Silva, Reginaldo, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romão; Claudinei, Jean Patrick and Diego Torres; Pablo Dyego, Jajá and Nicolas Careca.

DATASHEET

CRB X CORITIBA

Local: Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió (AL).

Date: Tuesday, October 26th.

Schedule: 19h.

arbitratoro: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS).

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza.

VAR: Daniel Noble Bins.