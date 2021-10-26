Series debut is seen by over 4 million in the US

The newest TV series from Toy Killer, chucky, was seen by more than four million people on its debut in the United States. According to data from Nielsen released by The Wrap, the combined numbers of broadcasts made by USA Network and SyFy Channel totaled 4.4 million viewers. On YouTube, where the production is made available to Americans on the channel of both networks, there was also great success: there were 2.9 million views.

Franchise creator, Don Mancini is the showrunner of chucky. The plot is a direct continuation of the latest killer puppet movie, The Cult of Chucky (2017), and shows the title character tormenting teenager Jake Webber (Zackary Arthur), who buys it at a garage sale.

Brad Dourif returns to voice Chucky, and the series also features the return of Christine Elise (Kyle), Alex Vincent (Andy), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany) and Fiona Dourif (Nica) to the cast.

chucky premieres in Brazil on October 27th, at Star+. The series will have episodes made available by streaming every Wednesday.

