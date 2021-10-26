‘Sheshi will go down one way or another’ · TV News

Apepi (undisclosed actor) will finally give the air of his grace in the last chapter of Genesis. Expelled from Upper Egypt, Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) will be taken by Teruel (Amaurih Oliveira) to the presence of the villain, who will still have a card up his sleeve to return to power. “Sheshi [Fernando Pavão] it’s going to fall one way or another and when you least expect it,” will warn the pharaoh’s enemy in Record’s biblical novel.

The king of Egypt dethroned until then did not appear in the serials of Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. He communicates only by cryptic messages, like the ones the “Living Horus” will have to resolve to save Prince Senakehum (Marcus Phillipe) from being buried alive inside a pyramid.

No wonder Adurrá will tremble at the base when he is invited to visit Apepi’s palace in the scenes that will be aired in early November. He will have fallen from grace after being unmasked by José (Juliano Laham) and will even face hungry crocodiles so as not to rot in prison for high treason.

Cursed, the nobleman will hide under a cloak to circulate freely through the streets of Avaris and, at the worst of times, he will even steal food so as not to go hungry. “Do you have any recommendations? Anything I shouldn’t say or do in his presence?” asks Ricardo Lyra’s character.

“Relax. Apepi won’t do you any harm. Yet,” Teruel fired, as he guided him through the palace corridors. “Now you’re still alone,” the deserter amended, pointing to the throne room.

Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) in Genesis

Who is Apepi in Genesis?

On shaky legs, Adurrá will finally meet Apepi’s face. “I see you’ve finally made it to Upper Egypt. Glad you’re prudent enough to be afraid of me. That’s a good thing. Are you ready to serve and swear allegiance to Egypt’s only legitimate pharaoh?” antagonist of unknown face.

“With all my strength. And I’m sorry that your past forays have not been successful. I’m here to do what I need to make the future ones”, will respond to the glutton.

“The unsuccessful advances were not the result of chance. They did not work on purpose”, will reveal Teruel. “You don’t need to understand now. Sheshi will go down one way or another and when he least expects it,” will promise the monarch. “But how?” asked Adurrá, with the flea behind his ear. “Using my most powerful weapon,” will finish Apepi, with an evil smile.

In the serial, the public has heard the name of Apepi in almost every chapter. He is the enemy of Pharaoh, but he never appeared in a single scene. Record also did not disclose who will make the special appearance as the ancient pharaoh of Egypt.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

