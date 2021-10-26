Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Featured After Elon Musk Tweets About The Industry By Investing.com



By Samuel Indyk

Investing.com – Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) CEO Elon Musk is back on Twitter, talking about his positions in cryptocurrencies.

Musk’s tweets are known to move specific currencies and the market as a whole in both directions, and his comments this morning are no exception.

Dogecoin – The People’s Crypt

In response to a cryptoactive YouTuber named @ProTheDoge, Elon Musk referred to it as “the people’s crypt”.

“A lot of people I’ve spoken to on Tesla’s production lines or while building rockets at SpaceX do,” Musk tweeted. “They are not Silicon Valley financial experts or technologists. That’s why I decided to support the Doge – he seems to be the crypt of the people.”

At 1:36 pm, the price of Dogecoin was up 3.05%, reaching US$ 0.263078.

Musk’s Positions –Shiba inu left out

Elon Musk was also asked by a Twitter user how much he owned. There was strong speculation that Musk held currency positions after tweeting a picture of a Shiba Inu puppy a few weeks ago. However, Musk has confirmed that he does not have any dog-based currency.

is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies for the month of October, rising nearly 450% after becoming a darling of social media traders who boosted the price of Dogecoin earlier in the year.

Over the weekend, the currency traded above 0.00004 for the first time, but has retreated below that level for the time being.

In another tweet, Elon Musk reiterated that he still owns , and Doge. However, Musk was quick to warn that investors shouldn’t “go all-in” with cryptocurrencies, as the true value comes from building products and providing services to other human beings.