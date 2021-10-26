Shiba Inu is close to overtaking Dogecoin

With an appreciation of 65% in the last seven days, Shiba Inu (SHIB) reached 11th place by market value of cryptocurrencies. Now only one currency is between SHIB and Dogecoin, stablecoin USDC.

Not even Elon Musk’s preference for Dogecoin hindered Shiba’s rise this week. According to the billionaire, he has no SHIB and Dogecoin is the currency of the people.

It is worth remembering that both currencies are largely concentrated in a few addresses, that is, who are really profiting from the price movements are the whales that bought millions when the currency was not worth fractions of cents.

big dog fight

Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the few “first generation” cryptocurrencies that, in addition to surviving, managed to remain among the largest. Created in December 2013 as a meme, Doge has captured users’ pockets by offering cheap transactions and, of course, having a picture of a dog as a logo.

However, the landscape is changing as Shiba Inu approaches Doge at a fast pace. SHIB was created in August 2020 and in just over a year it made many investors happy, after all, 1 dollar invested in the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency yielded R$ 2 million.

Today the only currency between the two is the stablecoin USDC and if Shiba Inu passes it, it will enter the top 10 of the biggest cryptocurrencies, leaning against the Doge. But for that to happen, SHIB needs to appreciate 50% more, it’s hard to say whether this will happen or not.

The fact is that Shiba Inu seems to be growing on its own, even after Elon Musk says he has nothing of SHIB and keeps declaring love for DOGE, SHIB continued to rise this week after a brief correction.

Although many, like us, do not indicate that people invest in meme currencies, they continue to buy SHIB, as reported by the Digital Investments channel.

My sister saying that colleague saw my video; I said bought #Bitcoin ? Didn’t buy shiba, Jesus beloved people love adventure🤦🏻‍♂️ — Digital Investments (@InvDigitais) October 25, 2021

Currency concentration

As we showed in the article about the concentration of altcoins in the hand of few addresses, these two coins present this problem. Both are fighting to see which is the worst in this regard.

While 76% of all DOGE are concentrated in just 100 addresses, about 55% of SHIBs are in just 10 addresses, disregarding the token-burning address, of course.

That said, it’s important to remember that the whales that are investing millions in Shiba Inu are the ones that are really cashing in on the explosion of this token.