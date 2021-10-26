Shift suspension due to lack of semiconductors could affect 1,200 employees for up to 5 months at GM in São José dos Campos | Paraíba Valley and Region

A one-shift suspension of S10 production at the General Motors (GM) plant in São José dos Campos may affect up to 1,200 workers and last up to five months, according to the Metallurgist Union.

The measure was communicated to the entity by the automaker on Friday (22) and detailed this Monday (25). According to the union, the period of suspension stipulated by the company must have a minimum duration of two months and a maximum of five months – it can vary according to the situation of the semiconductor market, which is facing shortages.

The suspension must be made through a layoff (temporary suspension of contracts). According to the Metallurgists Union of São José dos Campos, of the 3,800 workers at the plant in the city, 2,200 are from the S10 line. Of them, the first round concentrates the majority, with 1.2 thousand employees, since it includes the administrative sector.

The union said that it should take it to a vote at two assemblies this Tuesday (26) and that the company should present a duration forecast at a new meeting on Wednesday (27).

The organization said that “it advocates the adoption of job stability for all factory employees.”

GM was contacted by g1 and reported that “the automotive industry’s supply chain has been impacted globally by production stoppages during the pandemic and by the faster-than-expected market recovery. This will temporarily affect our production schedule at the São José dos plant Campos and we will have to reduce production to one shift. We are discussing with the local union alternatives to mitigate the impact and protect jobs.”

Currently, the São José dos Campos plant produces the S10 and Trailblazer models.

In addition to having given collective vacations to 200 employees in São José dos Campos between September and October due to lack of parts, the unit had three layoffs (temporary suspension of employment contracts) during the year.

In March, around 600 employees had their contracts suspended, but in layoff mode.

In April a group of 368 workers returned to the plant after a suspension of contracts. In July, a group of 250 employees had their contracts suspended until August.