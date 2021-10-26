Simaria abuses in sensual video and surprises with details on display

Top Stories

One of the most famous singers in Brazil caught the attention of her followers this Monday afternoon (25). Simaria, of the duo Simone and Simaria, posted a video on his official Instagram profile telling his followers something new with a sensual video. See below.

The singer is doing a lot of success on social media. Her beauty draws a lot of attention from her audience. In her video, Simaria appears with a tight-fitting red dress. Dressed like that, she told the big news: the singer will be the fashion ambassador for the new My Shoes.

I was chosen to be an ambassador for the new @myshoesofficial and I can only say that the collection is ma-ra-vi-lho-sa. I’m so ready to walk through the fashion world. And you, come with me on this? Come fall in love with this brand with me. 💜 Follow the profile @myshoesofficial 🤍



After the end of her marriage, the famous woman has received many compliments about her appearance, being considered one of the most beautiful brazilian women. In her official account, she has already gained more than 25 million followers and has been receiving several comments on her sexy photos. Check out some comments below.

“That’s it Mom”, “Very beautiful sister”, “Powerful beautiful”, “All the beauty of Colleague!”, “Womanrrrr you are wonderful”, “BEAUTIFUL GIRL IN PARIS”, “I think you’re awesome!!!!”, “It’s the boss!! “, “What is that Brasilll”, “Hail Mary that way you kill us”, said some followers in the singer’s publications.

