Simone Medina shares a post about criticism and questions public life

Faced with all the controversies surrounding his name, the mother of surfer Gabriel Medina decided to use her Instagram profile to share some relief. In a text reposted in Stories, this Sunday (24/10), Simone Medina vented about the criticism she has been receiving lately. She, her son and daughter-in-law, actress and model Yasmin Brunet, have been in a relentless fight for a long time.

“Guys, honestly… Of course I respect Instagram for gossip, as I respect everyone. I know it takes engagement, there are people who pay the bills with it, I know it takes work and dedication, but you have no idea how bad it is for the soul! Seeing such personal things passing through the mouths of so many people who have nothing to do with it… It sickens real! I can say because I have already harmed my mental health and, consequently, my physical health. I developed a thyroid disease because of the negative force it has,” says the original post.

The text reposted by Simone continues: “Seriously, just reflect a little. Both you who consume this content and go there to opine, judge, forget about all your faults to criticize others, and you who could be using your intelligence and dedication with another job but use the energy to “work” with something that it just spoils lives… It makes people fight, argue, cry, destroy themselves… Very sad, really”.

In another point of the message shared by the three-time surfing world champion, a reflection on the lives of celebrities. According to the text, there is no “public life” when you are famous. “For you it’s just cute, for the person in the story, it’s a tragedy. Everybody suffers, man. There is no such thing as “public life”. People are public for their professional life, not their personal one. I know I can’t wish them to stop, but I wish those who are the targets of gossip have the mental health to face up to and not let those opinions be greater than their own personal strength.”

on the warpath

Simone has a troubled relationship with her son, Gabriel Medina, and daughter-in-law, Yasmin Brunet. The family matriarch has not spoken to the couple for a long time and the main reason is the surfer’s marriage to the model. The businesswoman accuses her daughter-in-law of controlling her son, causing him to distance himself from the family.

One of the most recent bullshit involves a video Simone claims she owns. According to her, in the images Luiza Brunet’s daughter would appear in an intimate moment. On social media, Yasmin called the situation “regrettable”.

“Out of respect for my fans and Gabriel’s, I want to express myself about some news that came out this week. One of them says that there would be an intimate video of me in possession of a family member of my husband. This information is not valid. There is no such material. And it never existed”, said the model at the time.

About the content of the video, Simone described that, when younger, Yasmin would be in a parking lot, giving oral sex to another man. On Instagram, the model reacted by saying that, even if the video was real, it shouldn’t be used to belittle her.

