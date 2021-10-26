Sincerely, Deolane Bezerra opens the game on intimate surgery: ‘Two cuts’

WL! Deolane Calf surprised the web by revealing new details of the intimate surgery he performed. During Rede TV’s “Superpop”, the criminal lawyer, who recently returned to Instagram, spoke with Luciana Gimenez about the operation and admitted that the procedure had only two cuts – and laser.

“I’m 34 years old. What do people think? That it’s going to be cute for the rest of your life?”, said the lawyer, justifying the decision to go under the knife to correct the effects of time.

“Forget it, the thing withers, stretches, rises, rises, falls. Then the woman gave two laser cuts and left”, said the blonde.

During the conversation, Luciana Gimenez became interested in the procedure and wanted to know if she felt anything. “Did it hurt?” he said. “Nothing”, replied MC Kevin’s ex who also said what the final result of the surgery was.

“So mine was normal, just one side that was bigger than the other, a little bit. Now it’s normal,” she declared.

MORE SURGERY DETAILS

Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, does not hide her vanity from anyone. But on Thursday, September 9, she surprised everyone by revealing that she had had surgery on her vagina.

Through the stories of her official profile on Instagram, the lawyer posed at an aesthetic clinic, revealing that she would undergo a nymphoplasty, also known as labioplasty (intimate surgery), whose purpose is to reduce the size of the labia with laser.

“I’m here with the wonderful one who fixes ‘prikito’. If you need to fix the animal, just come here at JK Estética. The only thing that won’t be before and after photos, because there is already an appeal, Brazil”, she said alongside the doctor.

“But I guarantee you: there is little baby, see, women? Look for this gynecologist, because she fixes everything”.

See+: MC’s Widow Kevin spends a fortune on shopping and says, ‘Catch it or lose it, baby’

TALK ABOUT SELF-ESTEEM

Then, in the car, Deolane commented on the messages she received from her followers because of the surgery, reinforcing how she sees advantages in aesthetic procedures for self-esteem.

“Girls, I was reading here many messages from you who are ashamed, who only do it with the light off, who have low self-esteem. Daughters, don’t waste time, go there and fix your things, which is not good, fix it”, she fired.

‘Ah, but she is beautiful because she had plastic surgery’. My daughter, if I could do one a day. And another, nymphoplasty is not something out of this world. The woman with the passage of time withers, understand? It’s skin!” she declared.

See+: Widow of MC Kevin vents about the funkeiro: ‘Help me from up there’

“Let’s get it right. Things weren’t messy here, but the doctor said she could improve a few things here and there, so I went, who likes plastic and anesthesia is me, have you seen Brazil?”

“I don’t deny it. And it is a super simple process and I guarantee that you will greatly increase your self-esteem”, concluded Deolane Bezerra.

