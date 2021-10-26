Sinqia fires 15% after purchase of debt renegotiation fintech

The actions of sinki (SQIA3) shot 15% this Monday (25), at R$ 18.82, after the company announced the purchase of a slice of QuiteJá, a fintech debt renegotiation.

The move expresses a market optimism with the company’s entry into a new segment and with the possibility of cross-selling, while returning part of the recent losses — SQIA3 is still down 20% this year.

The company paid BRL 38.2 million for a 51% stake in fintech, with option to purchase the remaining part — the price was linked to the value of net revenue and Ebitda of QuiteJá in 2024 and 2025.

QuiteJá recorded net revenue of R$ 20.3 million and Ebitda of R$ 5.4 million in the last 12 months.

According to BTG Pactual, the value is in line with what is expected from the market — EV/sales and EV/Ebitda multiples of 3.7x and 13.9x, respectively. But the bank says the company should grow at a “very fast” pace.

“QuiteJá’s solution has changed debt negotiation in Brazil, as the company offers a 100% digital model, in a process to help creditors recover a large volume of credit and help individuals to renegotiate their debts,” he says. excerpt from the Carlos Siqueira and Osni Carfi report.

Analysts say the acquisition of fintech shows that Sinqia is continuing its strategy of buying new companies with scalable products and strong growth profiles (and naturally paying higher multiples).

“QuiteJá should join Simply and FEPWeb in the Sinqia Digital business unit, opening the way for a new market that moves billions of reais every year: credit collection”, said the analysts.

In the last 12 months, QuiteJá recovered R$ 222 million in credit for the main credit agents in Brazil.

BTG points out that Sinqia will be able to cross-sell to more than 500 fintech customers. The recommendation is to buy the company’s shares.

Sinqia had raised R$ 400 million in a restricted offer, In September. The company said that it intended to invest the resources obtained in inorganic growth, in particular the expansion of its market share in application software for the financial sector.