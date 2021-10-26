Sinqia (SQIA3) announces the purchase of 51% of QuiteJá for R$ 38 million and shares close with a jump of 14.7%

Sinqia (SQIA3), a technology provider for the financial system, said last Friday (22) that it had signed a contract for the direct acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Rosk Software SA, or QuiteJá. With the news, and also on a recovery day for technology-related stocks, SQIA3 shares jumped 14.68%, to R$18.75.

QuiteJá is a specialist in third-party credit recovery and, according to the statement, has already recovered more than R$222 million in credits in the last 12 months ended in June 2021.

“Its platform is used by some of the main creditors in Brazil, and will now be available to more than 500 Sinqia customers, mainly banks, finance companies, fintechs, FIDCs and consortium administrators, among others”, highlights the company.

Sinqia points out that the acquisition of 51% of the company inaugurates the entry into a new operating market that moves billions of reais per year and strengthens the product portfolio of the Sinqia Digital unit. The company recorded net income of BRL 20.3 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) of BRL 5.4 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

In return for the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of QuiteJá, on the closing date the Company will pay R$ 19.125 million in cash and R$ 19.125 million in shares, delivering 1,016,638 shares of its own issue acquired under the sixth program of repurchase of shares.

Additionally, the company may acquire the remaining 49% of the capital stock by exercising call options with exercise prices linked to the net revenue and the Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) of QuiteJá for 2024 and 2025.

The signing of the contract for the acquisition was authorized by the company’s Board of Directors and the ratification of the transaction will be submitted to the Company’s General Meeting, to be called in the future.

Itaú BBA highlights the news as positive, and a sign that the company is taking another step towards implementing its inorganic strategy. The purchase of Quitejá is in line with Sinqia Digital’s vertical expansion project, and should allow the company to enter an unexplored segment.

The purchase is also in line with what Sinqia has been negotiating for 2021, says the bank. Itaú reckons that the purchase should add 2.5 percentage points to Sinqia Digital’s 15% revenue share of 2021. This should lead to continued margin expansion and increase the outlook for valuation and potentially revaluation of Sinqia .

Itaú reaffirmed its positive forecast for Sinqia, with an outperform evaluation and a target price for 2022 of R$34, compared to Friday’s quotation of R$16.35.

