Site simulates more than 200,000 times and shows which teams are more likely to advance in the Major | DRAFT5

About to start the first phase of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, O New Challengers Stage will feature the presence of 16 teams. The website ggpredict.io did more than 200,000 times the stage simulation and showed which teams are more likely to advance to the next stage.
According to the website, a system was used to compare teams in pairs, which gives the possibility of victory between any two teams in the CS:GO. However, it is a simple system that does not take other minor considerations, for example, which maps will be played or if the tournament is LAN or online. It analyzes player statistics and recent performance, which takes into account the strength of opponents and the level of competition.
In the list of simulation results, the make clan appears in first place with the highest chance of moving to the next stage, which is 85.15%. THE heroic occupies the second place with an 82.96% chance and in third the current champion of the Major, the astralis with 78.99% probability.
Continues after the ad
As for the Brazilian teams, paiN Gaming, Sharks and GODENT appear at the bottom of the list, already out of the top eight to qualify. paiN is the best placed in 9th place with a 44.34% chance, GODSENT appears in 11th with a 36.84% chance and Sharks in 15th place with only 4.08% chance of moving to the next phase, just ahead of TYLOO which appears with 2.10%.
It is worth remembering that the site only simulated the confrontations and the disadvantages of the system used are that it gives greater weight to recent results. Other than that, the system also doesn’t highlight the players’ experiences.
The first phase of PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will start this Tuesday (26) with the presence of 16 teams. THE DRAFT5 will do the full coverage of the Major, to find out more details such as matches, players, schedules and more, just go to the “championships“.