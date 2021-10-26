SoftBank leads US$75 million investment in Pipefy, created by a Brazilian and headquartered in Silicon Valley

Alessio Alionço, founder of Pipefy (Eduardo Macarios/Disclosure)

Pipefy, a provider of workflow management software, received an investment of US$75 million in a round led by SoftBank’s Latin America Fund II.

SoftBank invested US$50 million and also participated Steadfast Capital Management, Insight Partners, Redpoint events, 500 Startups, ONEVC, Atman Capital, FundersClub and investor Lee Jacobs, among others, according to the company.

“We want to use the resources obtained to accelerate our growth, especially in the US market,” company founder Alessio Alionço said in a video interview.

The company plans a public stock offering in the United States in about three years, he said. Pipefy, which has more than 500 employees, saw its value triple in this investment round compared to the previous one, in June 2019, Alionço said, without providing details.

With Pipefy’s software, companies can increase team productivity by centralizing data and standardizing processes for areas such as finance, human resources, customer service, purchasing and marketing. The company says that the so-called “no-code/low-code” approach makes software development easier for any type of company, from emerging companies to the largest multinational corporations.

Pipefy was founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Paraná, and today it is also headquartered in San Francisco, California. It currently has 4,000 companies in 200 countries among its clients, including GE Healthcare, Lacoste SA and Magazine Luiza SA.

With this transaction, Pipefy has already received $138.7 million in equity from investors including Valor Capital, Founders Fund (from Paypal founder Peter Thiel) and founders of American software company Zendesk, as well as Insight Partners OpenView and Trinity Ventures.

