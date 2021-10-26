Solange accuses pawns of trying to copy Juliette’s way

Juliette Freire, champion of “BBB 21”, was once again mentioned in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). During the early hours of today, Solange Gomes said that she still didn’t see any of the pedestrians with the profile of a champion on the reality show and accused that they are trying to copy the style of the winner of Rede Globo’s program.
The former Gugu bath pointed out, in a conversation with Valentina Francavilla, that the confinement is about to last two months and that there is still no participant looking like a likely winner of the R$1.5 million prize.
We no longer know what pleases and what dislikes people, it becomes difficult.
In the sequence, Solange stated that she noticed that some names in the confinement are copying Juliette Freire’s style in winning the “Big Brother Brasil 21”.
Do people want to play Juliette because they know Juliette worked and studied her? I think they’re wanting to do Juliette’s line”
Curious, Valentina Francavilla asked what the makeup artist’s style was on Rede Globo’s reality show. Solange, in turn, stated that she did not follow the attraction and made it clear that she is acting with her truth.
They say she was hers. I didn’t follow. I know I’m making the Solange line myself.
A Fazenda: After Lary’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?
1.69%
11.84%
22.26%
0.63%
0.59%
1.77%
0.35%
1.48%
23.83%
8.11%
1.61%
1.03%
0.74%
22.79%
1.30%
Total of 36259 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.
Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat
Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat