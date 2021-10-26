Solange accuses pawns of trying to copy Juliette’s way

Juliette Freire, champion of “BBB 21”, was once again mentioned in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). During the early hours of today, Solange Gomes said that she still didn’t see any of the pedestrians with the profile of a champion on the reality show and accused that they are trying to copy the style of the winner of Rede Globo’s program.

The former Gugu bath pointed out, in a conversation with Valentina Francavilla, that the confinement is about to last two months and that there is still no participant looking like a likely winner of the R$1.5 million prize.

We no longer know what pleases and what dislikes people, it becomes difficult.

In the sequence, Solange stated that she noticed that some names in the confinement are copying Juliette Freire’s style in winning the “Big Brother Brasil 21”.

Do people want to play Juliette because they know Juliette worked and studied her? I think they’re wanting to do Juliette’s line”

Curious, Valentina Francavilla asked what the makeup artist’s style was on Rede Globo’s reality show. Solange, in turn, stated that she did not follow the attraction and made it clear that she is acting with her truth.

They say she was hers. I didn’t follow. I know I’m making the Solange line myself.

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat

1 / 6 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Playback/RecordTV two / 6 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 3 / 6 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Playback/RecordTV 4 / 6 4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 5 / 6 5th Farmer: Dayane Mello The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the Farmer’s Test Play/Playplus 6 / 6 6th farmer: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo in the farmer’s test Play/Playplus

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat