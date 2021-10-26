Solskjaer’s ‘Shadow’ at Manchester United not interested in the job

Zinedine Zidane has no interest in coaching Manchester United if Solskjaer is fired.

Former coach of the Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane is not interested in the position of coach of Manchester United, sources told the ESPN. the club of Premier League have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their current commander, but the pressure after the 5-0 loss to rivals Liverpool is too great and is already creating ‘shadows’ behind the scenes.

Often cited as a viable candidate for Old Trafford if Solskjaer is fired, Zidane is in no hurry to get back to work and wait for the right opportunity to arise.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Sources told the ESPN that Solskjaer is fighting to save his job, with a considerable number of players having lost confidence in the coach.

Manchester United’s next match is this Saturday, at 1:30 pm (GMT), against tottenham, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

Manchester United are also eyeing Antonio Conte, formerly of theyouth, Chelsea and international.

World champion in 1998, Zidane is a big favorite to take over the France national team when Deschamps leaves the helm, either after the 2022 World Cup or the 2024 Euro Cup.

At 49 years of age, Zidane left Real Madrid last May ending his second spell at the Spanish club. There, it earned three Champions League, two Laliga and two World Cups, in addition to two European Super Cups.