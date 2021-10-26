Sony Launches Most Advanced Camera Phone You Can’t Buy

Sony announced this Tuesday morning, 26, its newest high-end smartphone. Called XPeria Pro-I, the phone is fully focused on photography, with several functions for this audience and a main sensor inherited from one of the manufacturer’s most powerful compact cameras.

This is even the main selling point of the device. The central lens captures images with the Exmor RS sensor, the same as the RX100 camera, most advanced model of the Cyber-shot line.

Table of Contents About the subject Subscribe THE PEOPLE+

More about cell phones About the subject Tags

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

In technical terms, the sensor is 1″ diagonal, and has a resolution of 20 megapixels – although the Xperia Pro-I uses only 12 MP of the total. It’s such an advanced component that it just another cell phone, also Japanese Sharp, has similar specifications. Sony’s model will be the first, however, to be sold on the international market, as the competitor is only available in Japan.

Another differential is the variable aperture: The Xperia Pro-I can fire with f/2 or f/4, at the user’s choice. The lens, 24 mm, has optical stabilization and is made by the German Zeiss. With 2.4 µm each, the dots that form the image are the biggest ever applied to a smartphone camera without pixel binning technology (which joins multiple dots into one, like the 48 or 64 MP lenses that have become common in mid-range devices).

Unlike Sharp’s device, the XPeria Pro-I have other cameras at the rear in addition to the main one. There are two 12 MP sensors, one for zoomed images (2x) and a wide-angle one – which, due to its automatic focus, also allows macro photos to be taken.

There are more details in the XPeria Pro-I that show the dedication to photography: a space on the left side allows you to use a wrist strap, similar to professional or amateur cameras; there is an physical button for camera use, with two intensities to be pressed (the first fixes the focus, while the second captures the image); and even the side edges, thicker than most cell phones, and rubberized to give a firmer grip during use.

For videos, it is possible shoot in 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, or Full HD up to 240 frames per second. There are also three microphones, including one dedicated to human voice capture, and a 3.5mm jack that can be used for either headphones or a dedicated microphone.

Photography and filming apps from Sony itself, with detailed settings for professional use, complement the factory-provided package. Those who want to expand the experience can separately purchase a “vlog monitor”, which is nothing more than a kit that includes a screen to be attached to the back of the phone and a stick with photography and filming controls. As the name suggests, the equipment is suitable for those who produce videos for social networks, such as youtubers and digital influencers.

Completing the set, on the image side, is a 6.5″ screen with 4K resolution in a 21:9 aspect ratio (the same as in movie movies), Amoled technology and 120 Hz refresh rate. There is also a Snapdragon 888 processor and, in memory, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage – which can be expanded with a MicroSD card. The battery has 4,500 mAh and 30W fast charging which, according to Sony, will from 0 to 50% in half an hour.

The price of the Xperia Pro-I is 1,800 euros (about BRL 11,600 in direct conversion). The Vlog Monitor costs another 200 euros (R$1,300), and needs an accessory to be mounted on the back of the cell phone, which costs an additional 80 euros (R$500). The sales start in december and are limited, in addition to Japan, to the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Nordic countries.

More about cell phones

About the subject

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags