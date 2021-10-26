Sony Xperia Pro I announced with 1 inch sensor, Snapdragon 888 and high price

Announced this Tuesday morning (26), the new Sony Xperia Pro I is the first smartphone from the manufacturer to feature a 1-inch sensor outside of Japan. In addition, the device also delivers specifications worthy of a true high-end. That’s because we’re talking about a cell phone that has a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution. This display also features an integrated fingerprint reader. See the design below:

Talking a little more about the Xperia Pro I cameras, the main sensor is the big highlight, as it was “taken” directly from the company’s RX100 VIII compact camera. Sony points out that it’s an inch and has been “optimized for a smartphone”, meaning it has some limitations. The sensor is able to deliver 12 MP photos with a pixel size of 2.4µm, which is 20% larger than captured by the iPhone 13 Pro Max and with the same size found in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Xperia Pro I is second only to the Mi 11 Ultra with its 2.8 µm. In front of the Exmor RS sensor is a 24mm Carl Zeiss lens with variable aperture (between f/2.0 and f/4.0). The other cameras are 12 MP, the first is wide-angle and the second is a telephoto with 2x optical zoom. However, it is somewhat disappointing that Sony has not been able to implement the variable zoom of the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. This is probably due to the size of the main sensor. The Xperia Pro I also features two special camera buttons. The first is for capturing images and has two stages, while the second is dedicated to triggering the camera.

The processor that we found on Xperia Pro I is the Snapdragon 888. It works with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is also possible to expand the memory using MicroSD card. Finally, the device has a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging. The operating system is Android 11.