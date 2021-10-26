SP starts Mobilization Week against Syphilis and reinforces prevention and fight against the disease

The State Department of Health promotes, between the 25th and 27th of this month, the 6th edition of the São Paulo Week of Mobilization Against Syphilis, as part of the “Octobro Verde” program, aimed at raising awareness about the disease.

With the theme “The challenges of integrated work in a network in the territory”, health specialists virtually discuss strategies to fight the syphilis disease, especially congenital syphilis (see below for guidelines and balance sheets).

“This exchange of experiences is intended to encourage debate to strengthen strategies and define new actions for prevention, early diagnosis, treatment and elimination of congenital syphilis”, explains the technical director of health of the state program DST/Aids-SP , Alexandre Gonçalves.

The “Week” has been held since 2016 through a partnership with the State Program for Sexually Transmitted Infections/AIDS and Primary Care, of the State Health Department, with support from the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (COSEMS).

Federal, state and municipal health managers can participate; public, private and supplementary health professionals; and students and civil society representatives. Applications can be made through an online form through the link: https://bit.ly/2YQNEmt.

The virtual rooms are available via web conference on the Zoom platform and transmitted in real time through the official channel of the Reference and Training Center (CRT) DST/AIDS-SP on YouTube, through the link: https://bit.ly/3j73oZk. The programming can be accessed at: bit.ly/3BPTFhw.

Guidelines and balances

Syphilis can be transmitted through unprotected sexual intercourse (acquired syphilis), which can affect the adult population and pregnant women, and through vertical transmission (congenital syphilis) when the disease is transmitted from mother to baby during pregnancy.

In the State of São Pulo, there is a decrease in cases of acquired syphilis. There were 37,299 cases in 2019, 38,157 in 2018 and 37,176 in 2017.

However, the detection rate of syphilis in pregnant women is on the rise. In 2019, 12,676 pregnant women were diagnosed with syphilis, against 12,650 in 2018 and 10,804 in 2017. Despite this increase, the diagnosis associated with timely and appropriate treatment has contributed to preventing cases of congenital syphilis. “If the pregnant woman does not diagnose syphilis and treat it properly, the baby can suffer serious consequences, such as being born prematurely or with low birth weight, with bone changes, skin, ocular and neurological lesions or progress to death after birth or even during pregnancy (abortion or stillbirth). The disease in adults, if left untreated, can also evolve over the years to more severe forms”, explains Carmen Silvia Bruniera Domingues, coordinator of Vertical Transmission of HIV and Syphilis at the state programme.

In the State of São Paulo, congenital syphilis has been decreasing in recent years: in 2019, 4,013 cases were registered, against 4,052 in 2018 and 4,141 in 2017. The data reflect stability in the incidence rate, around 6.9 cases per thousand live births until last year.

“Every pregnant woman should be tested for syphilis in Primary Health Care services, during prenatal care, at least in two moments: in the first appointment, ideally, in the first trimester of pregnancy and in the third trimester. In addition, the pregnant woman must also be tested on admission for childbirth, even if the previous exams are negative”, completes Domingues.

The State STD/Aids-SP Program provides treatment and tests for syphilis and anti-HIV, aimed at early diagnosis and can be performed year-round. This policy has contributed to the diagnosis and timely treatment of pregnant women during prenatal care. More information can be found at www.crt.saude.sp.gov.br.