Speculated in Serie A giant, Marcelo, from Real Madrid, opens the game about the future

One of the big names in Real Madrid’s achievements in recent years, Brazilian full-back Marcelo reached the important milestone of 100 games in the Champions League wearing the Spanish club’s shirt.

This Monday, after the victory over Barcelona by 2-1 last Sunday in the Spanish Championship, the athlete said that he still has plans with the merengue team.

“This gives me a lot of joy. It’s another goal achieved. I want to continue achieving my goals and, hopefully, I get to more games to increase this amount”, he said in an interview on Real Madrid’s official website after being honored with a commemorative shirt by President Florentino Pérez.

The full-back also revealed which was the most important match.

“I would have the first game, which is where the race started until 100. There were many important games, endings won, but without the first, the others wouldn’t have happened”, completed.

Marcelo was recently speculated as a possible reinforcement of Fluminense for the next season. The Rio club was responsible for revealing the football side. The Brazilian’s contract with the Spanish club ends in the middle of 2022.

