Sponsor of Minas, Fiat charges ‘appropriate measures’ with Maurício Souza – 10/26/2021

A day after Minas Tênis Clube defended the right of central Maurício Souza to publish homophobic messages on their social networks, the main sponsor of the men’s volleyball team from Minas Gerais, the automaker Fiat, issued a hard statement urging the adoption of “appropriate measures” . Minas has been heavily criticized by the volleyball fan community for the lack of punishment for Maurício, and criticism has also reached Fiat and Gerdau, its main sponsors.

“In relation to the recent statements of the player Maurício Souza, of the Fiat Minas Gerdau volleyball team, Fiat declares its repudiation of any expression of homophobic nature, considering unacceptable the manifestations motivated by prejudice, disrespectful or excluding impetus (…). Fiat repudiates any type of statement that promotes hatred, exclusion or reduction of the human person and expects the institution to take the appropriate and necessary measures in the shortest possible period of time,” says the statement from Fiat.

A declared supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, Maurício Souza has repeatedly posted homophobic messages on his social networks. On October 12th, Children’s Day, he shared the reproduction of an article about the Superman cartoon becoming bisexual with the following comment: “A, it’s just a cartoon, no biggie. Go ahead and let’s see where we end up” . Then he posted a photo of a transsexual basketball player saying, “If you find any men in this photo, you are prejudiced, transphobic and homophobic.”

Minas took almost two weeks to position themselves, which they did yesterday (25), when they scored in practice defending the central. “All athletes federated to the association are free to express themselves freely in their social networks”, defended the high society club from Minas Gerais.

“The Club is non-partisan, apolitical and is concerned with inclusion, diversity and other social causes. We do not accept homophobic, racist manifestations or any manifestation that violates the law. The association emphasizes that the player’s opinions do not represent the beliefs of the partner institution – Minas Tênis Clube considers that it has already talked to the athlete and has advised him internally on the subject,” continued Minas, without explaining why it did not punish Maurício if he does not accept homophobic manifestations.

The club’s stance generated a new wave of critical messages against Minas on social networks. The note’s post on Instagram alone has had more than a thousand comments. In an attempt to pressure the club, fans were also on the pages of sponsors, notably Fiat and Gerdau, to demand a stand against Maurício Souza and homophobia.

At the moment, Minas is in a snooker. At the same time as the center of the men’s team, and one of the main athletes of the club, he has homophobic postures and repudiates a kiss between two people of the same sex, the captain of the women’s volleyball team, and other main stars of the club, Carol Gattaz , has had public relations with women. Also due to the presence of Gattaz, a significant part of the club’s fans is LBTQTIA+. In the cast of the men’s team, the libero Maique is gay.