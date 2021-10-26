Sportbuzz · Warriors! Brazil leaves behind, recovers and draws with Australia in the preparatory women’s friendly!

Brazil entered the field for the second half, losing to Australia, but got the tie afterwards

This Tuesday morning, 26, more precisely at 06:05 (GMT), the Brazil took the field in front of the Australia in another preparatory women’s friendly, remembering that the teams had already faced each other over the weekend.

The result, including the defeat of Brazil by 3-1, ended an unbeaten run of nine games, with six wins and three draws. This sequence also included elimination in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, when Brazil lost on penalties 4-3 to the Canada.

Throughout history, Australia and Brazil have faced each other 20 times in total, with 11 victories for Australia and eight victories for Brazil, in addition to a draw. In the goals scored, there are 33 for Australia against 28 for Brazil.

Check out how the teams entered the field for the match, and how the game went:

lineups

STARTING XI 🗒 Here’s how we line up for #AUSvBRA #WeAreMatildas — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) October 26, 2021

Good morning, Brazil… 💚💛 At #WarriorsOfBrazil are scheduled for the second preparatory game against Australia! The ball rolls at 6:05 am and you watch it live on the screen of @SporTV. Come with us! pic.twitter.com/YreiOR3x0z — Women’s Soccer Team (@SelecaoFeminina) October 26, 2021

The game

First time

As early as 10 minutes into the game, Australia opened the scoring!

After the corner kick, the ball was played in the area and was left with Polkinghorne, who took it first and opened the scoring.

Almost 10 minutes after the goal, Brazil arrived in danger. Adriana dominated, took from Polkinghorne and Van Egmond and released the kick, but the ball exploded on the crossbar.

In the sequence, almost the equalizer of the Brazilians, when marta passed on debinha. She found Adriana, but the offside was called, stopping all play.

At 44, Debinha put in the area for Marta. the queen was accompanied by Kennedy and fell inside the area, but the assistant first scored the offside for the Brazilian shirt number 10.

End of the first half!

Second time

On the way back from the break, at four minutes Fowler made the inversion to foord and ran into the area. she got back, left Dudley and Antonia back and stamped the beam of Leticia.

At seven minutes Australia widened!

Carpenter put the ball in front of Sam Kerr. She received, took off the mark, kicked well and expanded to Australia.

At 19, Brazil scored!!

Marta took another corner, placed the ball in the area and Érika headed it firmly and with direction into the goal.

GOOOOOOOOOL FROM BRAZIL! 2nd TEMPO – 18min: Erika heads and drops to Brazil. Let’s go, let’s go for more! 🇧🇷 1×2 🇦🇺 | #WarriorsOfBrazil #BRAxAUS pic.twitter.com/7amDLFtgOR — Women’s Soccer Team (@SelecaoFeminina) October 26, 2021

Six minutes later, another one from Brazil!

Julia advanced to the side and passed to Tamires. The lateral kicked the crossbar, and Debinha took the leftover, tying for Brazil.

GOOOOOOOOOL FROM BRAZIL! 2nd TEMPO – 25min: Debinha does the second after crossing Tamires. Brazil draws, Brazil is too brave. It’s the warriors, warns… 🇧🇷 2×2 🇦🇺 | #WarriorsOfBrazil #BRAxAUS pic.twitter.com/ufVGxYCNfD — Women’s Soccer Team (@SelecaoFeminina) October 26, 2021

After the goal, the corner was taken. Marta kept the leftover and passed it to Debinha. She tried to finish, but Williams arrived before.

In stoppage time, Brazil arrived well inside the area, with Marta spinning and advancing to shoot. The player was stopped at the Kennedy intercept.

End of the game!

Get SportBuzz news on WhatsApp! To join the channel CLICK HERE!