Spotted when denouncing Silviano and Maurílio’s pact, Bruna suffers horrors · TV News

Bruna (Kiria Malheiros) will be in danger in Império. Danielle’s (Maria Ribeiro) daughter will see a suspicious encounter between Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and Silviano (Othon Bastos) and will run to tell Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral). During the phone call, the girl will be caught by her mother, who will cut off the conversation and demand to know who she was talking to. To make matters worse, the woman will call her lover to teach the girl a lesson.

At the chapter set to air on November 2nd in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, the child will be shocked to observe a meeting between the two villains in the lobby of the hotel where she lives. Then Bruna will decide to call the “Empress”.

“Hi, Marta! Something very strange just happened down there. I saw Maurílio and Silviano talking. It was Silviano, yes! I didn’t hear anything they were talking about”, Bruna will say. However, during her report, she will be interrupted by Danielle.

“Who were you talking to, young lady? I’ve grounded you,” the bitch will fire. “I didn’t do anything, Mom. I swear!”, the girl will reply. “Stop being a liar. Tell me that story right,” the scammer will retort, annoyed.

Despair in the mansion

On the other end of the line, Maria Marta will be worried when the connection is cut. “Someone caught Bruna talking to me, it can only be. What if it’s Maurilio? My God, if anything happens to this girl, I’ll never forgive myself,” the dondoca will worry.

Afterwards, she will tell what happened to José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero). “I was talking to her on my cell phone, then it was mute. I called again, it’s turned off. Someone caught this girl, I’m afraid it’s Maurílio. She said she saw Maurílio and Silviano talking”, will vent madam .

The commander will go to the hotel accompanied by his wife, who will refuse to stay at home. Meanwhile, Bruna will go through suffocation and will be pressured by Danielle to tell the truth about her phone call to the mother of José Pedro (Caio Blat).

The former girl from the time of Aguinaldo Silva’s plot will come to grip her daughter’s arm tightly. “You’re hurting me, Mom. Let go of me,” the girl will complain. “You know, Bruna. If you decide to tell Marta what you were talking about, I’ll leave you in peace. I’ll even take you out of punishment,” the viper replied.

To make matters worse, Maurílio will also be aware of the phone call and will be even more aggressive. “Girl, open up the game! Or I’ll send your mother out of here dragging you by the hair to take you to boarding school today. It won’t make me lose what little patience I have left”, will shout the faker, who will threaten to attack Bruna.

Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year. The plot goes live on the next 8th.

