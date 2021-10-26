Stay on top of this Tuesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Petrobras (SA:) increases fuel prices, which should impact inflation in Brazil. In addition, it questions the government, through the Ministry of Economy, about the existence of studies for the privatization of the company. The market value of Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:) (SA:) reached $1 trillion after a contract with the rental company Hertz Global . Facebook (NASDAQ:) (SA:)a killed the softer revenue growth blow with a big boost in its buyback program. Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) (SA:) are expected to release their balance sheets after the close of the US market. and Liu He struggle to make progress on trade issues, and the American Petroleum Institute updates its estimates for US crude oil inventories as prices fluctuate near seven-year highs.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, October 26th.

1. Fuel and inflation

The readjustment in fuel prices announced by Petrobras starts to take effect today. Gasoline increased by 7%, making R$0.21 more expensive per liter, while diesel rose 9.2%, from R$0.28 per liter. The correction takes place 17 days after the last change in values.

In the year, gasoline and diesel accumulated an appreciation of 73% and 65.3%, respectively. Part of the rise is a reflection of the rise in the dollar and oil in the international market. “These readjustments are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages,” stated Petrobras.

The coordinator of the Ibre/FGV Price Index, André Braz, points out that, in November, gasoline should have an impact of 0.18% on inflation and projects an IPCA of 9.5% for next month. The idea that the price index will reach double digits by the end of the year is also not ruled out.

Today, at 9 am, the October one will be released.

In a relevant fact, the company informed that it questioned the government about the existence of studies for the privatization of the company, after an announcement made on CNN.

2. Facebook buyback smoothes slower growth scam

Facebook shares rose nearly 3% in trading after the company announced a $50 billion increase in its share buyback program.

The social media giant’s revenue growth slowed to 35% for the year, from more than 50% in the first half, as Apple’s new privacy rules (NASDAQ:) (SA:) made it harder for advertisers to meet Facebook users, and its guidance of $31.5 billion to $34 billion in revenue in the current quarter fell short of analysts’ forecasts. However, earnings per share were 1% above expectations.

Facebook also said it will spin off its virtual and augmented reality operations, whose investment will cut $10 billion from the company’s bottom line this year.

3. American stock market

US equity markets are likely to open higher later, with Facebook’s buyback and Tesla’s strong rally on Monday helping to keep the mood buoyant. Tesla became the first automaker to achieve a $1 trillion valuation after its shares gained 12.7% in response to Hertz Global (OTC:) .

At 8:15 am, futures for futures rose 0.42%, while futures for and 100 were up 0.33% and 0.60%, respectively.

Microsoft and Alphabet lead the list of balance sheets, although they report after the close along with Visa (NYSE:) (SA:) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Twitter (NYSE:) (SA:).

4. Yellen and Liu He compare grades

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and China’s top trade negotiator Liu He spoke by phone but failed to make any substantial progress on the ongoing contention points between the US and China.

A statement from the Chinese trade ministry said Liu had raised concerns about ongoing tariffs on Chinese exports to the US set by President Joe Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump. Tariffs have not stopped US imports from China from rising to record levels as consumers shifted spending from services to goods during the pandemic.

5. Prices fall before API stocks

Crude oil prices eased Monday’s highs as the market digested a series of comments from OPEC officials that ultimately added little to market expectations of the bloc’s production policy.

Attention will now turn to the release of US inventory data as of 5:30 pm, which is expected to show a modest increase of just over 1 million barrels. Other US data, including house price data, the Conference Board Index and business research may also have an indirect impact.

At 8:16 am, the oil rose 0.12%, to US$ 85.27 a barrel.