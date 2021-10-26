STF sets face-to-face activity return for November 3 and will require proof of vaccination | Policy

The Supreme Court (STF) defined this Tuesday (26) the return of face-to-face activities in the Court from November 3, with the requirement to present a vaccination certificate from the Ministry of Health for public access.

The rules were edited in a resolution signed by the president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, and determines that all STF users, both internal and external, must present proof of vaccination.

Chamber resumes face-to-face work requiring proof of vaccination

Those who are not vaccinated will have to have a negative test for Covid performed up to 72 hours in advance.

The use of face masks and social distancing will remain mandatory.

According to the standard, the entry of those who do not meet the criteria and still have identification of a body temperature above 37.7 degrees Celsius or who present symptoms suggestive of infection by Covid-19 will be barred.

The sessions will resume on November 3, in person, in the plenary of the Court. Only ministers, representatives of the MP and law firms and authorized employees will be authorized.

The Secretariat of Integrated Health Services of the Supreme will monitor the cases of Covid and will release, weekly, an Epidemiological Bulletin with the incidence rate of infections in the Federal District.

The return was decided on the vaccination coverage of servers and employees, which reaches 95%, and the age group of employees who are mostly between 21 and 45 years old.