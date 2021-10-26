Sthe gets annoyed after Day says she would get Dynho

Tonight, while enjoying the pizza and wine offered by the production, the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) took the opportunity to talk about intimate matters. After revealing the most unusual places where they have had sex, Valentina proposed that the participants talk about who they would “catch” among their colleagues in confinement. The joke caused a tight skirt between Dayane, Sthefane and Dynho.

The former stage assistant started by directing the question to Solange. The ex-Gugu Bathtub, however, refused to answer it. Valentina then decided to respond.

“I’ll answer. Everyone!” he exclaimed. The pedestrians perked up with the answer.

Then it was Dayane’s turn to respond.

“You already got one, but it came out,” commented Tati, referring to Nego do Borel, who was expelled after lying with Dayane while the model was drunk.

“I didn’t. Catching is kissing on the mouth or having sex? Taking it for me is having sex,” replied Day. “I’d get MC Gui!”, he continued.

The peons clapped their hands and started shouting the name of the funkeiro, who wasn’t sitting at the table at the time. “Shocked,” commented Tati. Next, Rico said that everyone should answer the question, except the committed participants, citing Dynho Alves, who is married to singer Mirella. That’s when Dayane pointed out that Sthefane, who is engaged, would have an affair with the pawn.

“Sthefane would take Dynho!” exclaimed the model.

“Are you crazy?” Sthe countered.

“She’s engaged,” Solange replied.

“So what? Married doesn’t feel desire and doesn’t have eyes?”, Day questioned.

The pedestrians disapproved of Dayane’s speech and said that her comment was not nice.

“The weather weighed heavily,” Rico said.

“I’ll even retire,” said Sthefane.

Day then regretted his speech.

“Then I take back everything I said,” he said.

“Yeah, take it back. For God’s sake,” concluded Sthefane.

