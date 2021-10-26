Sthe Matos causes punishment, but Dynho wipes out and blames Rico · TV News

Sthefane Matos caused a collective punishment this Tuesday morning (26) in A Fazenda 13. The Bahian woman used a moistened handkerchief from the reserved bathroom, even though she was in the stall, and left her colleagues without bread and salt for 48 hours. Despite this, Dynho Alves blamed Rico Melquiades.

In her defense, Sthe said she didn’t know she couldn’t even use the tissue. “I didn’t go into the booth, I just asked for the tissue and went downstairs,” she explained. MC Mirella’s husband was responsible for picking up the intimate hygiene item for the digital influencer.

As soon as he used it, the punishment siren sounded at headquarters. “I think it fits in using the booth,” said Arcrebiano de Araújo. “But I did it when I went to the stall and I didn’t punish,” said Rico. “I changed my swim trunks in the booth for 30 days, every day, and it was only last week that I was punished,” reported Tiago Piquilo.

“Want to see that it’s going to be the salt?”, bet the ex-MTV. “Wow, just today that I’m going to make mignon?”, Mileide Mihaile lamented. “Guys, hide the salt!” Rico suggested. The punishment came a few minutes after the conversation; nobody hid the salt for cooking.

Later, Dynho lamented the production’s “sentence” in leaving them without bread and salt, but blamed it on Alagoas. “If Rico hadn’t said to hide the salt, they wouldn’t take it away,” he said, referring to the show’s production decision.

