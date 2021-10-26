“Stoppage of truck drivers is inevitable”, says deputy

A stoppage of truck drivers on November 1 is seen as inevitable given the rise in fuel prices and frustration of the category after two years of fruitless meetings with the government, said Deputy Nereu Crispim (PSL-RS), president of the Mixed Parliamentary Front in Defense of the Autonomous and CLT truck driver.

The deputy, who in addition to presiding over the parliamentary group with more than 200 deputies and 20 senators, is also one of the leaders of the category in negotiations with the federal government and says: the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, main member of the Executive, to talk with truck drivers, is no longer considered a good interlocutor.

“It’s inevitable (stoppage). As a member of parliament and president of the front, it’s not that I don’t support, you know, because I know the problems that come from a strike. But we can’t steal the right, guaranteed in the Constitution, of them demanding better working conditions, because it really is very difficult,” said the deputy to the Reuters.







Truck card will be released in 90 days Photo: Thomaz Silva / Agência Brasil

Crispim reported that the category unified, in a meeting held on September 18, which was attended by approximately 60 leaders from 22 states, the agenda to be taken in new conversations with the government, which include the discussion of the minimum freight floor, special retirement , and unification of tax documents, in addition to the discussion of topics such as the Import Parity Price (PPI).

But, according to the congressman, “diesel started to increase too much and there was no way out, the category said ‘look, we are going to go into a state of strike'”.

In the wake of successive readjustments in the price of fuel, the parliamentary front even sent a series of official letters to various ministries and the Presidency of the Republic. In the documents, the parliamentary group is available to help in the dialogue “in view of the outbreak of a state of strike in a situation of current economic crisis with repercussions on society in general, with potential for progression to an imminent stoppage”.

A meeting was even scheduled for this week’s Wednesday, with representatives from the Civil House, the Ministry of Infrastructure, and the category. The hearing, however, was canceled “due to news reported in the press that the meeting would be held with the participation of ministers of State, which is not consistent with the invitation sent, this Special Secretariat for Social Articulation informs the cancellation of the meeting on 10/28/21”, according to a message sent to the guests.

Crispim believes that one of the reasons is his participation, which would have been seen as an attempt to “promote himself”.

“I personally don’t have any vanity or I’m looking for applause. They can hold a meeting with whoever they want to do. Resolving or providing a way to solve the agendas of autonomous and CLT truck drivers… it’s enough for me,” he told Reuters.

“Also change Petrobras’ pricing policy, which is only generating misery, hunger, inequality and inflation,” he added.

The deputy also assessed that the ICMS has its weight in the composition of the fuel price, but it is not the main problem, classifying a recently approved proposal by the Chamber on the subject of “political action to transfer the responsibility for the price of fuel to the governors “.

Questioned, the congressman also criticized the thesis of privatization of Petrobras – a “healthy” and “sustainable” company.

About the aid promised by President Jair Bolsonaro to autonomous truck drivers worth 400 reais, he said that it was poorly received among WhatsApp groups in the category.

“This actually got really bad in the truck drivers’ zap groups. Even among the pocket drivers themselves, they found a lack of respect, a joke. They even claim that this is a handout and that theoretically they would be more of a part of the Brazilian population than he would be living opportunist political electoral assistance,” he stated.

“What the category really wants: is to solve the Petrobras pricing policy problem, solve the minimum floor table problem and manage your truck,” he said