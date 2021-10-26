Sudan: Understand in 5 points the military coup in the 3rd largest country in Africa | World

Military personnel staged a coup this Monday (25) in Sudan, the third largest country in Africa, and seized power after arresting the interim prime minister, Abdallah Hamdok, ministers and other civil authorities.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who headed the council that oversaw the country’s transition to democracy, made an official statement on state TV, announced a state of emergency and dissolved the council itself and the transitional government, which was led by Hamdok.

Even before the speech, thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and Omdurman to protest against the coup, blocked roads and set tires on fire, while security forces used tear gas to disperse them. (see the video below).

Understand below the military coup in 5 points:

where is sudan What was the transitional government what the scammers say The reaction of the population The reaction of the international community

The third largest country in Africa, Sudan has a population similar to Argentina and a of the lowest Human Development Index (HDI) in the world.

The country is located between Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East and borders seven neighbors (Egypt, Libya, Chad, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea), in addition to having access to the Red Sea (see map below).

It is second only to Algeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo in territorial extension and has about 42 million inhabitants (Argentina has about 45 million). Until South Sudan’s independence in 2011, Sudan was the largest country on the continent (and also in the Arab world).

Its capital is Khartoum, where the White Nile and Blue Nile rivers meet and form the Nile River, and the country’s predominant religion is Islam.

Sudan has an HDI of 0.510 and, in a ranking of 189 countries, is tied 170th with Haiti (the poorest country in the Americas) and behind Afghanistan (169th).

What was the transitional government

The country was run by an interim government since 2019, when the then dictator Omar al-Bashir was deposed. Al-Bashir ruled the country for three decades, between 1989 and 2019, and left power after protests.

Four months after the fall of the dictator, a Sovereign Council, consisting of civilians and military personnel, was created to oversee the country’s transition to democracy.

The interim government was headed by Abdallah Hamdok (picture below), prime minister who was arrested on Monday, and the Sovereign Council was headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who made a statement on state TV after the coup d’état.

Where Hamdok was taken was not reported, and ministers and civilian members of the Sovereign Council were also detained.

Civilians and military councilors often disagreed, disagreed about the country’s future and the pace of the transition to democracy, and the interim government had already suffered a coup attempt on September 21.

General Burhan was supposed to hand over the leadership of the Sovereign Council to a civilian in the coming weeks, but instead:

Arrested Hamdok, interim government ministers and civilian members of the Sovereign Council;

Decreed a state of emergency throughout the country;

Dissolved the Sovereign Council and the interim government.

Hours after the coup, Burhan made a statement on the country’s state TV and he announced the state of emergency and the dissolution of the council he headed and the transitional government, led by Hamdok. He also said that a new Constitution will be written.

The general said disputes between political factions led the military to intervene and that the military will nominate a government to run the country until elections, scheduled for July 2023. But he made it clear that the military will remain in charge:

“The Armed Forces will continue to complete the democratic transition until the country’s leadership is handed over to an elected civilian government,” Burhan said.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, general who headed the Sovereign Council of Sudan, announces a state of emergency across the country and dissolves the council itself, which oversaw the transition of power, and the transitional government, which was led by the former -minister who was arrested by the military

The reaction of the population

The Sudan Professionals Association (SPA), the main group responsible for the protests that resulted in the ousting of dictator Omar al-Bashir, called the population to a general strike and called for civil disobedience against the military coup.

“We call on the masses to take to the streets and occupy them, close all roads with barricades, stage a general strike, do not cooperate with the coupists and use civil disobedience to confront them,” the group said in a statement.

Even before Burhan’s speech, thousands took to the streets of Khartoum and Omdurman to protest, while security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

Al-Arabiya TV says several people were injured after protesters and soldiers clashed near barracks in the capital. A local medical committee said at least 12 people were injured in clashes.

Protesters set fire to tires on street in Khartoum, capital of Sudan

The African Union president called in a statement that Sudan’s political leaders be released. The UN, the United States and the European Union expressed concern about the events of this Monday.

Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy to the region, said the country was “deeply alarmed” by the news. The American had met with Sudanese officials over the weekend to try to resolve the growing political dispute between civilian and military leaders.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the US government “rejects the actions of the military and calls for the immediate release of the prime minister and others who have been placed under house arrest.”

The European Union’s head of foreign affairs, Joseph Borrell, said he was following the events in Sudan with “the greatest concern”. Volker Perthes, the UN representative, said the organization is “deeply concerned about reports of an ongoing coup in Sudan.”