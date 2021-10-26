Sudanese still on streets in protest against military coup | World

Sudanese protesters remained in the streets of the country this Tuesday (26), in protest against the military coup led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

There were clashes between soldiers and civilians during the demonstrations, leaving at least seven gunned down and 140 wounded, the Reuters news agency reported, citing the Sudan Ministry of Health.

“Returning to the past is not an option,” shouted the crowd, which continued to protest in the streets despite reports of deadly violence by soldiers in the acts.

On Monday (25), Burhan declared a state of emergency throughout the country and dissolved the so-called Sovereign Council, a body made up of civilians and military and headed by himself, as well as the transitional government, headed by the interim prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok.

Military detained Hamdok, most of his administration ministers, leaders of pro-government parties and civilian members of the Sovereign Council, created in 2019 after the fall of dictator Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years (see the video below).

The coup comes in the wake of growing disagreements between the country’s civilian and military leaders, who were supposed to share power after Bashir was ousted. Since then, Sudan had been governed by a transitional civil-military administration, until a civilian government could be elected.

In commanding the coup, Burhan promised to complete the transfer of power to an elected civilian government by July 2023. “What the country is experiencing now is a real threat and a danger to the youth’s dreams and the nation’s hopes,” declared the general, justifying that the army took the necessary measures “to rectify the course of the revolution”.

‘Civil government is the people’s choice’

Clashes broke out in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, shortly after his speech. Protesters used tires to set up burning barricades in the streets and chanted in support of the civilian government when they were harshly reprimanded by the military.

“Civil government is the people’s choice,” shouted the Sudanese present. “Burhan cannot deceive us. This is a military coup,” a young protester told the AFP news agency. “We will not accept military rule and we are ready to give our lives for the democratic transition in Sudan,” declared another.

People raise Sudanese flags beside a brick roadblock during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on 25 October 2021 against the military coup — Photo: AFP

The Ministry of Information, which is still loyal to the ousted interim Prime Minister Hamdok, said the soldiers “fired on the protesters […] outside Army headquarters,” leaving dozens injured and some dead.

Telecommunications were disrupted in the country after the military coup, a witness told Reuters on Tuesday, although there has been no official confirmation of the cuts. Internet and telephone services would have been severely limited.

Condemnation of the international community

The military coup provoked an immediate international reaction. The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting behind closed doors to discuss the case on Tuesday, after several member countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France and Norway, requested consultations.

In a statement, the UN secretary general, António Guterres, condemned the “military coup d’état in progress” and stated that the detention of civilian leaders is “illegal”. He also called for the “immediate release” of Hamdok, who is a former senior United Nations official.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has warned that Sudan is in danger of returning to oppression. “It would be disastrous if Sudan backed down after finally ending decades of repressive dictatorship,” he said.

The United States, one of the main supporters of the transition process in Sudan, “strongly condemned the Sudanese military actions” and suspended $700 million in aid.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the immediate restoration of the civilian-led transitional government and expressed concern at reports that soldiers used live ammunition against protesters.

A group of countries previously involved in the mediation of Sudanese conflicts – the US, UK and Norway – said that “the actions of the military represent a betrayal of the revolution, transition and the legitimate demands of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development”.

The European Union (EU) called for the release of Sudan’s civilian leaders and insisted that “violence and bloodshed must be avoided”.

“The EU is very concerned that Sudan’s military forces are allegedly placing Prime Minister Hamdok under house arrest, as well as detaining other members of the civilian leadership, and we call for their speedy release,” the spokeswoman told reporters of the European Commission, Nabila Massrali.

Germany also condemned the military actions, calling for their “immediate end”. “The news of a new coup attempt in Sudan is worrying,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement. “I appeal to everyone in Sudan responsible for security and order to continue Sudan’s transition to democracy and respect the will of the people.”

The Arab League urged all sides to adhere to the power-sharing agreement signed in August 2019. “The secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has expressed deep concern about developments in Sudan,” the bloc said in a statement.

The leader of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, called for dialogue. “The president calls for the immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and military personnel within the framework of the political declaration and the constitutional decree,” Faki said in a statement on Twitter.