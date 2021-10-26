Super Seven 161 result: check the dozens drawn today; monday 10/25

Top Stories

Monday there is a draw and Result Super Seven 161 with the award of BRL 300 thousand. At tens drawn they are: 05-04-00-06-00-07-05. check everything here in the session of lotteries, of Tech News.

O Result Super Seven 161 came out through the draw performed at 20h, in the space of the Savings Bank in São Paulo – SP, and broadcast through Caixa’s digital channels: Youtube and Facebook; and TV Network.

Also, to bet on the next competition from super seven, just go to one Lottery Houses unit or use the Online Lotteries, that allow bets until 19:30.

Result Super Seven 161 (25/10)

O Result Super Seven 161, was held at 8 pm, and brought the millionaire award for BRL 300 thousand, check now the dozens drawn in this Monday:

05-04-00-06-00-07-05

award

7 hits

There were no winners

6 hits

2 winning bets, BRL 11,895.73

5 hits

40 winning bets, BRL 849.69

4 hits

596 winning bets, BRL 57.02

3 hits

5,239 winning bets, BRL 5.00

So if you haven’t been awarded, don’t worry. After that, the next contest of super seven, will be held at Wednesday, Because the super seven holds three drawings a week.

how much does it cost to bet on super seven?

The investment value for a simple bet of 7 tens is BRL 2.5. However, the player can opt for bets with more numbers, being possible to choose up to 21 numbers, but the bet value is much higher.

In addition, it is possible to bet with the Box Pools. Pools are opportunities for players who want to place multiple bets but want to spend less.

Result Super Seven 161? See how to receive your award.

The Result Super Seven 161! First of all, to receive the prize is simple, however, keep your ticket safe and go to a Caixa branch like original ticket/bet and personal documents.

And most importantly, also remember to put your CPF on the back of the ticket, that’s the only way you can receive the prize. Take a photo with the ticket, make copies and keep the original ticket safe as you will exchange the original ticket for the prize.

Finally, take advantage of the contests from super seven as they are always millionaire prizes, play with single bets or in jackpots. Your Lucky Day could be today.

