SUS Ombudsman targeted by vandals in Dourados

The ombudsman of the SUS (Unified Health System) Municipal Health Council was the target of vandals in Dourados. According to police information, a public servant denounced the case this Tuesday morning (26).

As the employee reported to the police, when she arrived for work at 7:00 am, she noticed the door broken open, cupboards and other furniture overturned, and some work materials on the floor.

So far, item theft has not been observed.

The building does not have a camera monitoring system, nor a security guard.

The case was registered in the 1st Police District.

