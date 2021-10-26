SUS Ombudsman targeted by vandals in Dourados

The ombudsman of the SUS (Unified Health System) Municipal Health Council was the target of vandals in Dourados. According to police information, a public servant denounced the case this Tuesday morning (26).
As the employee reported to the police, when she arrived for work at 7:00 am, she noticed the door broken open, cupboards and other furniture overturned, and some work materials on the floor.
So far, item theft has not been observed.
The building does not have a camera monitoring system, nor a security guard.
The case was registered in the 1st Police District.
Leave your comment
Read too
RECOGNITION
ALEMS honors doctors in a virtual solemn session
GOLD
After being stolen, vehicle is found abandoned in the center
GOLD
After accusations, Guard finds marijuana in Via Parque
INTERNATIONAL
Temperature rise could reach 2.7 degrees in the century, UN alerts
POLICE
Guard of Dourados recovers stolen motorcycle at the border
OPPORTUNITY
Academic Master’s Degree in Letters from UEMS Campo Grande is with enrollments for regular students
CASSILAND
Woman causes confusion in bars, cuts her fists, throws blood at police officers and gets arrested
OPPORTUNITY
Government opens selection process to hire a pension analyst with a salary of R$4,100
BRAZIL
President of the TSE returns to defending regulation of social networks
TRAFFIC
Guard finds drugs in land near Via Parque in Dourados
most read
CLIMATE
Gale hits Dourados and leaves a trail of destruction
GOLD
Girlfriend put ‘status’ of young man with gun, police track car and arrest boy
GOLD
Three routes of Dourados become “one way”
GOLD
Weimar “roulette” woman, causes accident and leaves motorcyclist seriously injured