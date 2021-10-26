Sylvinho enters the top 10 coaches with more games for Corinthians in the century; see list

This Sunday, Corinthians tied with Internacional by 2-2 at the Beira-Rio stadium. With the game of the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship held, Sylvinho reached his 30th performance in charge of the team alvinegra and entered the top-10 coaches in the century.

So far, the coach has been responsible for ten wins, 12 draws and eight defeats. His debut was at the Brazilian Championship, on May 30, with a stumble before Atlético-GO at Neo Química Arena. At the time, they lost 1-0. The first victory came against América-MG, when Fábio Santos scored with a penalty and guaranteed the victory.

Now, Sylvinho is part of the select group of coaches with more duels at Timão. He overtook Márcio Bittencourt, who commanded Corinthians between March 5, 2005 and September 25 of the same year. Márcio had 17 wins, six draws and six defeats in 29 matches – see the full list below.

In front of the current coach is Antônio Lopes. The former commander collects 37 matches, where he had 19 wins, seven draws and 11 defeats. To overtake him, Sylvinho needs to continue his work for at least eight more games. However, he is going through a moment of great pressure from the fans and is at risk of not reaching that mark. At the top of the list are Tite, Mano Menezes and Fábio Carille.

Check out the complete list of Corinthians coaches in the century

  1. Tite – 378 games
  2. Mano Menezes – 248 games
  3. Fabio Carille – 183 games
  4. Vanderlei Luxembourg – 67 games
  5. Geninho – 66 games
  6. Carlos Alberto Parreira – 66 games
  7. Emerson Lion – 46 games
  8. Vagner Mancini – 45 games
  9. Antônio Lopes – 37 games
  10. Sylvinho – 30 games
  11. Márcio Bittencourt – 29 games
  12. Tiago Nunes – 27 games
  13. Oswaldo de Oliveira – 26 games
  14. Osmar Loss – 25 games
  15. Carpegiani – 23 games
  16. Jair Ventura – 19 games
  17. Cristóvão Borges – 18 games
  18. Juninho Fonseca – 17 games
  19. Adilson Batista – 17 games
  20. Rabbit – 15 games
  21. Ademar Braga – 15 games
  22. Daniel Passarella – 15 games
  23. Nelsinho Baptista – 11 games
  24. Darío Pereyra – 6 games
  25. Junior – 3 games

