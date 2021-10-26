Sylvinho enters the top 10 coaches with more games for Corinthians in the century; see list

This Sunday, Corinthians tied with Internacional by 2-2 at the Beira-Rio stadium. With the game of the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship held, Sylvinho reached his 30th performance in charge of the team alvinegra and entered the top-10 coaches in the century.

So far, the coach has been responsible for ten wins, 12 draws and eight defeats. His debut was at the Brazilian Championship, on May 30, with a stumble before Atlético-GO at Neo Química Arena. At the time, they lost 1-0. The first victory came against América-MG, when Fábio Santos scored with a penalty and guaranteed the victory.

Now, Sylvinho is part of the select group of coaches with more duels at Timão. He overtook Márcio Bittencourt, who commanded Corinthians between March 5, 2005 and September 25 of the same year. Márcio had 17 wins, six draws and six defeats in 29 matches – see the full list below.

In front of the current coach is Antônio Lopes. The former commander collects 37 matches, where he had 19 wins, seven draws and 11 defeats. To overtake him, Sylvinho needs to continue his work for at least eight more games. However, he is going through a moment of great pressure from the fans and is at risk of not reaching that mark. At the top of the list are Tite, Mano Menezes and Fábio Carille.

Check out the complete list of Corinthians coaches in the century

Tite – 378 games Mano Menezes – 248 games Fabio Carille – 183 games Vanderlei Luxembourg – 67 games Geninho – 66 games Carlos Alberto Parreira – 66 games Emerson Lion – 46 games Vagner Mancini – 45 games Antônio Lopes – 37 games Sylvinho – 30 games Márcio Bittencourt – 29 games Tiago Nunes – 27 games Oswaldo de Oliveira – 26 games Osmar Loss – 25 games Carpegiani – 23 games Jair Ventura – 19 games Cristóvão Borges – 18 games Juninho Fonseca – 17 games Adilson Batista – 17 games Rabbit – 15 games Ademar Braga – 15 games Daniel Passarella – 15 games Nelsinho Baptista – 11 games Darío Pereyra – 6 games Junior – 3 games

See more at: Sylvinho, Neo Qumica Arena, Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians coaches.