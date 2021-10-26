‘Taleban now live in my house and drive my car’: judges tell how they escaped from Afghanistan

by

  • Claire Press
  • BBC World Service

When Afghanistan returned to Taliban hands, hundreds of female judges needed to hide or run away. The militants have opened prisons across the country, freeing men who judge them.Thes had been imprisoned.

Twenty-six of these women recently left the country, and the BBC traveled to Greece to meet them. Their future is uncertain as Greece asks them to seek asylum in a third country. All their belongings were left behind and are now in the hands of the Taliban. for reasons of security, all names of the judges have been changed in this article.

Sana in her temporary accommodation in Greece. She says she will never stop fighting for women’s rights in Afghanistan

Around midnight, the phone rang. With the meeting point confirmed, it was time to leave.

Dressed in a full-length black chador (Islamic veil), Judge Sana walked out into the street of her town in Afghanistan, with her two young children at her side. Each of them carried a single bag, with two sets of clothes, passport, phone, money and all the food they could carry for the journey.