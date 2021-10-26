‘Talk’, says Guedes on forecast for recession in 2022

The Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, today classified as “little chatter” the forecasts that point to low economic growth in the country next year.

“We’re going to grow again next year. The conversation is always like that, first that [a economia] it was going to fall and it was going to stay down there, it was not going to come back. Then it comes back in a V,” he said during a speech at an event at the Palácio do Planalto. “Now, growth was not going to come, and it is already 5%, 5.3% or 5.4% this year. There they are already saying that next year it will not grow. It will grow, it will grow again. Each one will do their job”.

V-Recovery is an expression used by economists to describe dizzying growth after a slump.

Earlier, Itaú released a report in which it revises projections for the 2022 GDP downwards. Before, the forecast was 0.5% high — now, it is 0.5% retraction. This change is caused by the expected increase in the Selic rate.

“Higher interest rates will lead to weaker economic activity, and we now see a moderate 0.5% GDP decline in 2022 (our projection was 0.5% growth previously),” the document says.

According to Itaú, the increase in fiscal uncertainty implies higher country risk, greater depreciation of the real, worse prospects for inflation and, ultimately, a higher interest rate.

Last week, XP had corrected its growth forecasts for next year from 1.3% to 0.8%.

In today’s speech, Guedes admitted that the government will spend more than expected as they try to make a R$400 Brazilian Aid feasible by the end of 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) will seek re-election.

“It is evident that, whether with a request for an extract or with a revision. We cannot disguise the truth. The truth is that there will be a little more expense,” he declared.

