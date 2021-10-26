Tati Quebra Barraco says he had sex inside the building’s garbage dump before A Fazenda 13· TV News

On Monday night (25), the participants of A Fazenda 13 received pizza and wine as a gift from the production of the reality show. Rico Melquiades was encouraged by the fraternization and asked his colleagues to make intimate revelations, but which were unusual. Tati Quebra Barraco wasn’t intimidated and uttered the verb: “I had sex in the building’s garbage.”

Sitting at the kitchen table, Rico proposed a joke to the other inmates. “Each one speaks a secret, starting with Marina [Ferrari]”, asked the former MTV. “Let’s do something organized,” Solange Gomes suggested next. “My life is an open book,” replied the woman from Alagoas.

“Mileid [Mihaile], what was the most unusual place [que você já transou]?”, continued Melquiades. Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife was silent, but Tati Quebra Barraco didn’t hide her story. “In the building’s garbage dump,” she revealed. “Inside?” it would be embarrassed,” replied the funkeira.

Solange, in turn, mentioned her romance with soccer coach Renato Gaúcho. “On the Rio-Niterói Bridge,” said the ex-Banheira do Gugu. “My [momento inusitado] it was with the car moving”, assumed Mileide after being questioned, once again, by Rico.

During the game, Solange also asked the names of famous people that the pawns had related to before A Fazenda 13. Rico interrupted the question and mentioned Gui Araujo’s relationship with Anitta. “He caught the most famous person in Brazil, I have to take my hat off to this guy. He caught the owner of Brazil”, commented the influencer.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Unlike what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fees. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

