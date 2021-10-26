Tax Adjustment, Spending Ceiling, Insincere Lies – 10/25/2021

Worse than the lie, which vanishes by its inconsistency, is the half-truth, which leads to deception for a long time.

The Fiscal Adjustment and the Spending Ceiling have turned into salvationist goals and dangerous half-truths, for what they preach and what they hide.

The Spending Ceiling was made in a situation of a transitional government, in another period of economic instability and proposed for twenty years with a revision in ten. Almost no policy in Brazil lasts for ten years, let alone twenty. The countries that used the Spending Ceiling as a policy with a fixed time, and had some success, did so with a term of a government mandate, at most. Creating the ten/twenty-year jabuticaba is asking to be tricked, a “trick me because I like it”, which will only satisfy short-term beneficiaries and create a self-righteous discussion, hindering the debate about the true causes of our little growth. Waste of time.

The Spending Ceiling was made not to do. And to go wrong.

Fiscal adjustment is something that has been sought, in one way or another, mutatis mutandis, since 1930, the first Getúlio Vargas government, without success. Has anyone asked or wondered why it went wrong on countless occasions?

The narratives omit issues of inequality and the articulation between State and market.

Both are being used as a fetish for the country to get out of its meager growth, supported by a fundamental thesis, much more damaging, which is “the fault is of the State”. If the State shrinks, does not spend, is mitigated, we will have love, order and progress, a complete positivist ideal.

Added to this, together and mixed, is the idea, parading along without the slightest sense of ridicule, that the Union budget works like a family’s household budget. And absurd things appear, like Mr. Braz’s story, posted yesterday on UOL.

Simple question: Can a family create taxes to collect? Can you put bonds on the market to finance your debts like the Treasury? Can you create currency like the Central Bank has the faculty?

So, for the sake of a modicum of intellectual honesty in discussing personal interests, don’t make this primal, low-key comparison.

No one wants to spend madly, creating atrocious debt, not even Keynes, who is unjustly accused of being a spendthrift. Keynes said that it was necessary to carry out a capital budget, to overcome the cycles of the economy, the natural instabilities of the monetary system of production economy, in which we live; and carry out public spending in contractionary, recessive periods. Because to get out of them, you need to generate jobs and income, for people to pay taxes, consume and the economy to recover.

Although the State can create money through the Central Bank, nobody wants it to go crazy. By the way, the biggest “fake News” is to pose the dilemma between fiscal adjustment and fiscal madness. A simple Manichaeism.

It is necessary to stabilize, grow and distribute at the same time, so that the poor do not pay the bill.

There is no developed country, liberal or not, without a State. This is not in the field of half-truth, it is a complete lie. As there is no developed country, whether socialist or not, without the articulation between State and market. As China is a good example.

The secret is in this articulation. The very economists who erect the Fiscal Adjustment as an oracle from Delphi recognize that the Brazilian state spends badly. So the problem is not the State itself, but how it spends, which is something else. The Brazilian tax burden is below that of the OECD countries, (33.3% against 34.3% in 2018) and 0.8% goes to the S system, in which Guedes did not make the promised stab, and 1.8% will for FGTS, both are not taxed, so deduct them.

Downsizing the state in an unequal country like Brazil is a sure path to disaster. It is necessary to improve the State, so that it creates mechanisms where public spending actually sustains growth, employment and income. Thinking about the 308 billion reais that are spent on tax breaks and exemptions, full of privileges for the richest, thinking about the Rapporteur’s amendment, correctly calibrating the taxation on dividends, not creating the softness of Interest on Equity, reducing the value of amendments by deputies, creating a Zero-Based Budget to review all ineffective public policies, which continue to favor guilds and maganos, as Élio Gaspari says, and lift Brazilians out of shameful extreme poverty. What can be done in 4 years, remove the range of Brazilian citizens, who live in a situation of misery and indignity.

The Spending Ceiling was made to be disrespected and skilfully circumvented to favor governments or politically strong groups. It was not made to solve Brazil’s problems. Part of the press needs to stop falling for this sham, which is not there for free, nor for the “beautiful eyes of progress” displayed by its faithful squires, as the only and inexorable solution. It has its beneficiaries.

Brazil may have a fiscal target. As long as it doesn’t represent the sacrifice of millions of people who live unworthily. But, we need reindustrialization, direct education for jobs that have vacancies such as the IT area (about 700 thousand vacant due to lack of preparation, which SEBRAE, from the S system does not do), investments in Science for “creative destruction”.

It’s time to pierce the Ceiling of the half-truths and the Shameful Inequality that plagues us. The path is an overwhelming program against inequality that had projects in all ministries and all state and municipal governments. A national synergy against the bone row.