Tensions rise between the US and Cuba over island protests

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel warned the US embassy in Havana against fomenting protests by dissidents on the Communist-ruled island, the last stab between the two former opponents before new demonstrations scheduled for 15 November.







16/09/2021 REUTERS/Gustavo Graf Photo: Reuters

Cuba said the demonstrations — scheduled for the same day the Caribbean island reopens its doors to tourism — are illegal, and blames the United States for encouraging them. The US government has already threatened Cuba with more sanctions if the government imprisons protesters.

In a speech to Communist Party members on Sunday night, Díaz-Canel doubled the stakes on allegations of US subterfuge, accusing the US embassy of playing a role in fueling the protests.

“Their embassy in Cuba is taking an active role in initiatives to subvert our country’s internal order,” said Díaz-Canel. “US diplomatic officials often meet with counterrevolution leaders, to whom they offer guidance, incentives, and logistical and financial support.”

The embassy could not be contacted immediately for comments.

The US diplomatic service’s headquarters in Havana has operated with a minimal staff since 2017, after officials fell ill with the so-called “Havana Syndrome”.

The scaled-down operations have undermined diplomacy between the two Cold War rivals and have already forced Cubans seeking embassy consular services to travel to Guyana.