Tesla reaches the elite of the elite of capitalism: the club of the trillion | Companies

THE Tesla joined a group in elite companies with market values ​​of at least $1 trillion this Monday, an important milestone for the automaker led by Elon Musk , whose actions suffered a rupture in the middle of a global shift to electric vehicles .

The sedan maker Model 3, the world’s best-selling electric car, is now the second fastest company to reach that mark, taking just over 11 years since its public debut in June 2010. Facebook has made it faster despite its market value it is now below $1 trillion. The other US-listed members of the trillion club include Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.com.

Shares rose as much as 9.8% on Monday, the biggest intraday move since March 9th. The stock hit a record $998.74, which took its market cap to over $1 trillion, based on about one billion shares outstanding on Oct. 21.

Tesla’s arrival comes at a time when the auto industry is on the brink of massive transformation, with electric vehicles that should replace the combustion powered cars all around the world. The company and its charismatic, and often controversial, co-founder and CEO Elon Musk are seen as one of the main driving forces behind this shift.

The company’s shares have been up for the past five months, rising more than 75% since mid-May. However, the recovery got a big boost this month amid a flurry of encouraging headlines: strong third-quarter earnings and deliveries, a large order from car rental giant Hertz and a report that the company’s Model 3 was the main model sold in Europe last month.

“Tesla is a leading manufacturer of electric cars, batteries and autonomy,” wrote Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, in a statement on Monday. “Tesla also has a set of enabling technologies and other businesses that would allow the company to be a champion in automobiles and energy in the long run.”

The push to electrify all modes of transport – especially cars, trucks, buses and vans – has intensified rapidly this year, with governments vowing to find solutions to the climate change crisis.

Countries across the world have announced policies to reduce carbon emissions and encourage companies to move towards greener technologies. As a result, the entire ecosystem of electric vehicles – including car manufacturers, battery developers and charging network operators – has grown.

2 of 2 Elon Musk: Charismatic, and often controversial, he is seen as the main agent of change — Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP Elon Musk: Charismatic, and often controversial, he is seen as the main agent of change — Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP

However, some analysts say those glowing growth numbers still don’t fully justify Tesla’s gigantic size. Not only is it the biggest automaker in the world, its market value is significantly higher than all the major automakers combined. However, Tesla still makes only a fraction of the number of cars that some of these companies, like General Motors, make.

“We recognize that Tesla is delivering flawlessly, but that doesn’t change our view. Tesla is openly overvalued,” wrote Craig Irwin, an analyst at Roth Capital Partners, in an Oct. 21 note, saying the company’s current valuation appears to be based on the “premise that the hundreds of electric vehicles scheduled for launch in 2025 will be all a failure”