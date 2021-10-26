Thais Fersoza bids farewell to long yarns and collects praise by presenting a new look: “More modern”

Actress appears with the ‘shoulder bob’ cutting technique and surprises followers by exhibiting before and after

The actress Thais Fersoza surprised followers and won a flood of praise this Monday (25), after making a radial change in your locks.

the wife of Michel Telo, who tends to wear his hair long, decided to move away from “just the tips” and made a ‘shoulder bob’ cut, which features a straight base and a length just above the shoulders.

With the hairs much shorter than usual, the presenter said that she liked the result and that she is feeling more modern with the cut. In the comments, the look was approved by the followers, who were just praise.

“Those who know me know: it was much more than trimming the tips. Oh, oh… Renewing the look is so good, right?! I Love! I loved it, I’m finding myself more modern, lighter”, wrote the artist, marking the professional responsible for the change.

Look:

REENCOUNTING WITH THE CHILDREN!

At home! Fersoza once touched his followers at the beginning of last week, sharing his special reunion with the heirs, Melinda and Theodore.

After spending a few weeks in France with her husband, the daddies were finally able to jump into the little ones’ arms and she couldn’t hold back her tears.