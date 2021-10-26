The belittling of Damares, made lady-in-waiting by Michelle Bolsonaro – 10/26/2021

“Is there any impediment in the law?”, asked Minister Damares Alves to the O Globo newspaper report.

Yesterday, the newspaper revealed that the minister used a FAB jet to give a lift to seven relatives of the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, as well as herself, on an August 21 flight from Brasília to São Paulo, where everyone had fun at night. at the birthday party of digital influencer Agustin Fernandez, Michelle’s friend and makeup artist.

The flight was requested by Damares with the justification of taking the minister to an event organized by Pátria Voluntária, a social program coordinated by the first lady. According to Damares, all of Michelle Bolsonaro’s relatives, as well as her makeup artist — who on his return joined the group on the jet to travel to Brasília — were “volunteers” in the social program.

Damares Alves, lawyer and pastor of the Church of the Quadrangular Gospel, of Pentecostal denomination, arrived in the government waving her index finger to say that a girl wears pink and a boy wears blue, but also to stand up in defense of indigenous people and poor women, more topics from the government.

Soon, however, she found herself caught up in the Pocketnarista mire, accused by a blogger, whose wife she employed in the ministry and later fired, of commissioning “negative reporting” about a competitor who threatened to take her place in the ministry, the pastor and federal deputy for PL Marcos Feliciano.

Oswaldo Eustáquio, the blogger Pocketnarista arrested and released, arrested and released on charges of disseminating fake news by order, says he regretted having defamed Feliciano by attributing to him alleged misconduct of an intimate order, but he saw no indignity in joining the accusation against Damares similar revelations about the minister — later suspected of being responsible for the release of an apocryphal dossier containing photos of Eustáquio wearing Che Guevara’s T-shirt and hints of betrayals at the wedding, the first of which in the Pocketnarist grammar ” crime” doesn’t even compare to the second. All of an unparalleled elegance.

Now, Damares, from defender of poor women, wears the costume of the president’s wife’s lady-in-waiting.

It shrinks, as it did, among others, General Eduardo Pazuello and Ministers Paulo Guedes and Marcelo Queiroga, in order to fit into a shrinking government — a caquistocracy led by a runt president that decomposes to public view in such a speed that will soon become no more than a sad, slimy puddle of water.