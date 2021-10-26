The Farm 13: Dayane surprises Erasmo with comment about Pugliesi, and he snipes the ex’s current boyfriend; watch

It’s like the saying goes: the drink comes in and the truth comes out! Kkk On Monday night (25), Dayane Mello and Erasmo Viana had a revealing chat. The model, visibly altered after a few glasses of wine, said in the face of her colleague from the confinement that she is the one with Gabriela Pugliesi’s fans in ‘A Fazenda 13’. The two also commented on the fitness influencer’s new love.

During the fraternization between the participants, Erasmus placed his hand on the model’s shoulder. The attitude was enough to encourage the other pedestrians, who started to joke that the two would be ‘the new couple’ on the reality show. “Calm down, Aline”, the participants fired, since Mineiro and Mello are exchanging many caresses in the program.

Continues after Advertising

Day, for his part, soon tried to deny any interest in Viana. “Imagine, I’m one of his ex-wife’s friends, guys. I was at her house before I came in here. Nothing to see”, confessed. She then recalled a conversation with her friend. “I found Ga’s comment funny (Gabriela), she said: ‘Go, he (Erasmus) are you single’. I said: ‘Love, we are friends'”, commented the former Big Brother Italy.

“Calm down Aline, hold Aline”

And Dayane is already cutting their joke about Erasmus saying that she is a friend of Pugliese and that she was at her house before entering the farm pic.twitter.com/V9yzziD7cw — Reality Troop 🍷 (@Tropa_Reallity) October 26, 2021

The pawn then wanted to know more about his former lover. “Do you think she (Gabriela) are you watching us?”, questioned Viana. Without mincing words, Mello soon tried to ‘let loose’ for the influencer. “OK! She said she would help me”, she said of Pugliesi’s fans. “Ah, that’s good”, scored the model, showing annoyance that his ex-wife would not be supporting him.

Continues after Advertising

The blow to Erasmus’ ego, however, was short-lived. Soon, the pawn decided to ‘stay on top’ of the situation and started sniping Pugliesi’s current relationship, who is dating plastic artist Tulio Dek. “I heard that the guy is dying of jealousy of me”, Viana pointed out, throwing a green at Dayane. The model ended up taking the bait. “Die, die! And the boyfriend says: ‘Oh, that one!'”, snapped Mello, confirming Erasmus’ suspicions. Geez! Just spy on the conversation:

Pedestrians play with the possibility of a new couple: @daymelloreal and @erasmus. But the kid cuts the joke. 👀😆 Keep watching #The farm at https://t.co/UpWImxSIbX! 👉 There are 9 exclusive signals, with 24h transmission! pic.twitter.com/oJi0jcMljm — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) October 26, 2021

Continues after Advertising

During the chat, Erasmo also revealed that he went through a ‘training’ on topics such as machismo and racism before joining the RecordTV attraction. “I debated several things, I prepared myself, but here, everything changes. One thing that awakens a side in me that isn’t very good is competitiveness, I’m very competitive and, because I’m very competitive, I can sometimes be rude,” stated.