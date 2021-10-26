The Farm 2021: Pawns Receive New Punishment

One more punishment! After a quiet dawn and an early morning full of activities, the pedestrians won a new punishment in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos caused the infraction and the participants will be without salt and bread for 48 hours.

The signal rang and the farmer of the week, Bil Araújo, who was helping the influencer with the garbage, went to the living room and read the production announcement:

According to page 15 of the manual, for the residents of the bay, circulation in the headquarters area will be free during the day until curfew […] It is forbidden to use the reserved seat, sinks, toilets, showers, swimming pools […] Due to non-compliance with the rule, pedestrians will be without salt and bread for 48 hours

“I didn’t use the booth!” Sthe shouted. “I didn’t use it, I was out here,” he continued. “But I think it fits with what was said about the wet handkerchief,” said Bil.

Earlier, Sthe asked Dynho for wet wipes, which she picked up at the headquarters for her fellow inmate who is in the stall.

“I’ve done it several times, but it must be that they didn’t see it,” Day fired at Aline Mineiro and Tati Quebra Barraco. “Clown, right,” continued the model complaining about the punishment.