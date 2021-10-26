The Farm: Erasmo says he hired the same team as Juliette to manage social media | It’s on the Net



Erasmo Viana – Reproduction

Posted 26/10/2021 02:31 | Updated 10/26/2021 07:14 AM

São Paulo – The pawn Erasmo made a bombastic revelation this Monday (25th) night in A Fazenda. Pugliesi’s ex told Dayane that he had hired a 15-person team to “take care of him” out here. According to the model, this is the same team that managed Juliette’s social media when she was at BBB 21.

Erasmo also revealed that he used the fee he earned to be confined in Itapecerica da Serra to pay the team’s fees, which is now apparently charging R$30,000 a month. In fact, a large part of the phenomenon that Juliette became was thanks to the actions of her staff and social media team, who transformed the BBB 21 story about her.

If what the pawn says is true, there is a possibility of not leaving with the expected profit, since the rural reality’s audience is smaller than that of the Brothers’ house. In addition, netizens pointed out differences between the characters of Erasmus and Juliette in their respective realities. And there’s also that thing about lightning having to fall twice in the same place.