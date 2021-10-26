The fear of young people about a ‘frightening future’ with climate crisis – 10/26/2021 – Environment

A recent global survey of 10,000 respondents in ten countries found that many young people are deeply concerned about climate change.

Almost 60% of participants, aged between 16 and 25, said they felt “very or extremely worried”.

For three-quarters of them, “the future was scary”. More than half (56%) believe that humanity is “doomed”.

Since 1995, world leaders have been meeting for global climate summits, called COPS.

With the 26th summit close, scheduled to take place in early November in Glasgow, Scotland, the BBC spoke with young women from developing countries who were born after 1995, such as the Brazilian Sabrina Oliveira.

And they all share something in common: a real fear about the future.

Check out the testimonials.

Sabrina Oliveira, 19 years old

fishing, Pernambuco

I spent my childhood in a rural area near Pesqueira, in the rural region of Pernambuco.

Now I live in the city of Areia, in the state of Paraíba, where I study biology at the university.

The drought is making the vegetation here drier. Trees are disappearing, birds are shrinking, and cows are getting thinner.

October is the month when our reservoirs should be full of water, but lately it hasn’t been raining enough.

Our city had to ration water.

Most people around here make a living from farming and selling milk and cheese. They usually have 5 to 20 cows. Some people are releasing cows into the wild to see if they can find food there.

I’ve seen farmers pay around R$250 to buy water in water trucks.

There is a lot of anxiety about our future. I feel it and others around me, too. We wonder if there will be water in the future.

We fear for our nature.

I volunteer at an organization that helps farmers implement technological solutions to make agriculture sustainable.

Some of them embrace new technologies, but others continue with the practice of slash and burn to open up areas of forest for cultivation.

Personally, I’m losing hope because environmental data doesn’t bode well.

It is very alarming to see the number of forest fires increase.

We need to do our part by controlling water use, recycling and reducing meat consumption.

But globally, big companies are the main culprits. The government prioritizes the interests of big business and we need to tackle the root of the problem.

Opeyemi Kazeem-Jimoh, 26 years old

Nigeria

I was born in Lagos, Nigeria in 1995, when the first COP climate summit was held in Berlin.

I’m angry because world leaders talk too much and do too little.

Nigeria and most of Africa have not contributed much to the causes of climate change.

However, unfortunately, we have to live with most of its worst effects.

A collective action plan at the global level is needed. But everyone needs to adapt locally.

As a child, an aunt of mine lost her home during the floods. The same happened to my friends.

Weather patterns have changed. The rainy season no longer comes at the normal time of year.

And when it does, it is more intense, causing a lot of flooding.

These events were much rarer in the past; maybe once in a decade. But now floods are happening much more often.

After graduation, I started volunteering for some NGOs involved in climate change, especially in updating flood maps.

Lagos is very flat, so there aren’t many floodproof areas.

Imagine buying a house. It’s a long-term decision in which you invest a lot of money and it’s getting harder and harder.

But is it really worth it? You don’t know if your house is going to be underwater in ten or 20 years.

I compared the current map of the city with satellite images from ten years ago.

It shows how the land between inhabited areas and the sea is shrinking. Seawater is getting closer and closer.

I don’t know how we’re going to live here in a decade.

Outside the city, farmers cannot earn the same amount of money. I’m worried that we might not have enough food to eat in the future.

We need more awareness and more government action to prevent destruction.

Ameera Latheef, 23 years old

Male, Maldives Islands

I grew up on an island north of Male, the capital of the Maldives Islands. When I leave the house, I can literally see the beach and the sea.

Whenever I’m happy, sad, angry or wanting to celebrate something, I go to the beach. The sea is my therapy. It always calmed me down and increased my level of happiness.

On Fridays, most families go to the beach here, as if it were a tradition. We can see people of all ages.

When I was 16 years old, I was diagnosed with cancer and had to move to India for treatment. After spending 32 months there, I returned to my island.

When I reached the beach, my usual place, where I used to sit and listen to my grandmother’s stories, she was gone.

The place where I played with my friends was underwater. The palm tree near the shore was gone.

It was devastating. I was so heartbroken. It was like a part of my identity had been destroyed.

Also, coral bleaching (a phenomenon that leads to coral death due to increased water temperature) is happening very often now. Because of global warming, our coral reefs are dying.

We don’t have the tools to deal with the impact of climate change.

Sometimes I see people trying to stop erosion by putting boulders and stones on the shore.

If sea level rise continues as it is, 80% of the Maldives will have disappeared by 2100.

It’s an apocalyptic scenario for us. It is painful to think that one day the entire population of the country will have to leave.

The Maldives and many other island nations are at the forefront of climate change.

But the damage doesn’t just stop there. Sooner or later, developed countries will also be hit.

I started studying for a bachelor’s degree in environmental management – ​​a subject that I really like.

I believe that the G20 countries have a great responsibility to fight climate change.

We’ve already talked too much; it’s time to act now.

Fithriyyah Iskandar, 24 years old

West Borneo, Indonesia

I grew up in Pontianak, a city that is close to the Equator.

Global warming is making life much more difficult.

The weather is getting hotter and unpredictable. Sometimes it gets hot and dry, followed by a deluge.

In this part of the island, we have peat soil. During the dry season, it can easily catch fire.

Fire can spread quickly and is difficult to extinguish. It burns and spreads even under the ground.

Pete is a carbon dump. Once aflame, carbon gases are released into the atmosphere.

Human activities, such as commercial clearing of the forest to grow palm oil, are making things worse.

In 2015, we had the worst forest fires in history. Pollution has hit South Asia.

In 2019, I was on a flight back to my city. The plane had to be diverted because visibility was very low.

Usually, in early March, we start having air pollution problems. And this can last up to three months a year.

I finished my medical degree and am now doing an internship. Most of the patients I treat suffer from upper respiratory infections.

We measure air quality regularly. When it gets worse, people get a sore throat, fever, cough and other respiratory problems.

When we leave the house, we have to put on masks.

People are learning to deal with these changes.

I live with my grandmother. I am deeply concerned about my family’s health.

As a doctor, I know that if the air quality keeps getting worse, more people will get sick and die.

Sokoita Sirom Ngoitoi, 20 years old

Arusha, Tanzania

I am from the Maasai community – an indigenous ethnic group in Africa. We follow a semi-nomadic lifestyle. We raise cattle, goats and sheep.

I think the Maasai have an extraordinary culture and we value our traditions.

But our people and livestock are being infected by new diseases.

When I was a child, I drank milk straight from the cow, without boiling it. It was a common thing to do.

Now our children get sick when they drink unboiled milk.

Furthermore, food production declined.

The weather is getting warmer. Precipitation is unpredictable and sporadic.

Maasai women now have to walk long distances to fetch water for their families and herds.

The wind carries a lot of dust into our settlements. The drought has forced some Maasai families to move in search of better pastures and water.

The future looks hopeless to me. I fear things will get worse in the coming decades.

Climate change is forcing us to change our lifestyles. Less rain means more hunger. Our identity and survival are in danger.

Moving to cities will be disastrous for our community. Like other tribes, Maasai girls end up prostituting themselves or becoming domestic servants in cities. Young people will get involved with drugs.

It’s very scary to think of such a dismal scenario, our songs and dances dying and the next generation not being able to speak the Maa language.

For now, understanding of climate change is low in my community, only a small number of people realize the devastating consequences.

Some NGOs are trying to raise awareness and teach strategies to tackle global warming.

People are advised not to raise too many animals because when the drought comes, everyone can die. Families are encouraged to keep a small number of cows that are easy to manage.

They also learn about how to avoid deforestation.

My community is using solar energy. And I’m planting trees and trying to influence other people to do the same.

But at the global level, we need new rules to govern important activities like mining, agriculture, deforestation and waste management.